Earth Day may have passed, but the conversation about sustainability doesn’t end there. With dozens of horrifying documentaries coming out about the immense amount of waste humans create every year, many people might find it overwhelming to introduce eco-friendly practices into their lives. While we as individuals may not be capable of stopping the global environmental crisis on our own, there are ways we can cut down on waste while contributing to the health of our community. Here are five easy ways to practice sustainability:
Reduce! Reuse!
Arguably the most important individual sustainable practice is to simply buy less — i.e. the “reduce” in the famous “reduce, reuse, recycle” phrase. Many items in your house can be reused for different purposes. Why buy glassware when you can wash out the bottle of salsa you just finished? Why buy expensive paper towels when you can cut up an old T-shirt you were going to toss anyway?
If you’re looking to get rid of an item, consider posting on your local “Buy Nothing” Facebook group. Unlike donating to Goodwill, you know this item will go directly to someone in need in the community and not to a landfill. It’s beneficial for the health of the planet and of your neighborhood. Plus, you might find something you need yourself!
Composting is easy in Eugene
If you’re unfamiliar, composting is the process of recycling organic matter into a fertilizer that can enrich soil. Composting helps conserve water, promotes healthy plant growth and reduces the need for chemical fertilizers. Whether you live in the dorms or off-campus, composting has been made easy. Gather scraps, like vegetable stems and coffee grounds, in a sealable container and dump the pail into your yard debris bin. If you live on campus, you can use one of the several compost bins on UO property.
Re-up on your recycling knowledge
Criteria for what can be recycled is different everywhere you go, meaning they may be different in Eugene than in your hometown. Contrary to popular belief, recycling the wrong materials just in case causes more harm to the environment than accidently not recycling an item. Be sure to study the guide of recyclable items for Eugene and for UO. You may be surprised to learn that your plastic Starbucks cup is NOT recyclable, nor is your empty pizza box.
Thrift, obviously
Thrifting is affordable, eco-friendly and it can be a form of entertainment. Used items all have a unique story to tell that can’t be found on the rack of a fast-fashion chain. It can be fun in and of itself to peruse the aisles for funny novelty t-shirts and quirky knick-knacks. Not only can you find quality items at a great price, you might stumble across a gem that steals your heart and stays in your life forever.
Some local favorites include the Habitat for Humanity ReStore for furniture and household wares, Eugene Jeans for vintage apparel and St. Vincent’s for everything in between.
Get involved and vote!
It is important to shift our culture toward environmental responsibility and away from our individual reliance on disposable products, but the biggest changes happen higher up. At the end of the day, your non-biodegradable toothbrush will not make or break the ecosystem, but the choices of our representatives might. In order to save the planet from impending doom, we must urge our government to advocate for Earth. Support politicians who back green policies and be sure to vote in local elections.
You can also get involved with the Student Sustainability Center in the Erb Memorial Union. The SSC is a hub for student-led initiatives that “foster equity, environmental vitality, and economic well-being in the present and future,” according to their website. Follow them on Instagram for updates on volunteer opportunities and other information relevant to sustainability at UO. Also check out the UO chapter of OSPIRG and the Climate Justice League for more.
Remember, change starts from the ground up.