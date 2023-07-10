Two conventionally attractive people lay on the beach. They turn to each other, sunscreen bottle in hand. They help apply sunscreen on each other’s backs in the name of romance. These scenes are not only important for the plot, but also highlight the importance of protecting your skin from the sun.

This trope, like many other advertisements in the media, has created a relationship between the beach and sunscreen. Though highly important, this does not paint the whole picture.

One of the best ways to protect your skin is sunscreen. Sunscreen generally is reserved for summer hikes and going to the beach, but there are many benefits that point toward more frequent usage. On top of this, there are many misconceptions about proper sunscreen application and what SPF means.

Sunscreen is something that should be in everyone's skincare routine no matter how many products you use. It helps prevent skin cancer and premature skin aging, but most people don't know they are in danger of skin cancer year round, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Sunscreen should be applied every day; even if you can't see the sun, the sun still can see you. According to the SCF, 80% of the sun's UV radiation still reaches Earth on cloudy days.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, you should put sunscreen on all your bare skin at least 15 minutes before walking out the door or your skin may not be protected. When applying sunscreen, it is crucial to remember the commonly forgotten areas such as your ears, neck and feet if they are bare.

Most adults should use about one full shot glass of sunscreen, or one ounce, to fully protect their body, according to the AAD. Ideally, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, or immediately after swimming and sweating, the SCF and AAD said.

SPF is a term always seen on sunscreen products, but what does it truly mean? SPF, or sun protection factor, is a measure of "how much solar energy (UV radiation) is required to produce sunburn on protected skin," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA also notes that there is a misconception about the numbers associated with SPF being related to time. SPF is in regard to the level of protection, not the duration of protection. For example, an SPF of 30 is the minimum level of protection from UV radiation suggested for the beach, not 30 hours of protection.

Sunscreen is a crucial step in not only having beautiful skin, but keeping your skin safe from skin cancers. Every day, it is important to make sure you protect your bare skin, even in the winter, so make sure you have someone check your sunscreen application. But in many cases, a mirror will suffice.