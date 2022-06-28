Your off-season “summer wya?” Instagram posts are officially in the past. Summer is finally here, and for those who grew sick of the wet, disappointing spring term weather, the time has come to catch some sun rays we’ve all been craving for the past couple months. Arguably the most highly anticipated season for fashion, here’s what to expect for the hot styles of the summer and what might end up in your closet or suitcase.

Cut-offs

Among the most common of summer style instincts, cut-off tops, shorts and pants remain the foundation of recurring fashion silhouettes for the hot season. The main goal of summertime attire has always been to expose what you’ve been covering up the other nine months of the year — so lose the sleeves and the sweats. Cut-off jean shorts will continue to be an essential for the feminine-presenting look, but short-shorts have been on the rise in masculine-presenting styles as well.

Back and shoulder cutouts and other cropped pieces will be a continuing trend into this season. As the weather heats up, we tend to seek more skin exposure in our fashion choices, which means off-the-shoulder flowy tops and back cutout tops will set the tone for summer outfits ready to soak up the sun. Crop tops are also one of the easiest ways to tap into that summer style, with just the right amount of skin exposed without revealing too much.

Tanks

A simple piece within the cut-off look will be tanks, whether it’s the minimalist, thin-strapped top for a conventionally feminine-presenting look, or the summer classic “bro tank” for a more masculine-presenting style. Cropped tops and tanks remain a staple for the beachside aesthetic, like you’re about to hit the sand for a game of beach volleyball with the squad.

Swimwear as casual wear

Nothing screams summertime more than wearing your swimsuit as the day’s outfit, beyond the pool or the beach. Even with no plan for hitting the water, wearing swimwear as a lifestyle outfit represents what summer should be all about — no worries. But then again, rocking your board shorts or bikini with a baggy t-shirt on top is the perfect adventure fit for a day where the water is your destination. For the hottest days where all you need is a cannonball in a secluded swimming hole, there should be no need for a change of clothes; your swimsuit is all you need.

Breathability

As for common fashion aesthetics, nothing feels better than a loose, flowy outfit with nothing between you and the warm summer breeze. Breathability in your clothing is the key factor for a comfortable summer fit, being able to feel the sun and the warm air on your skin. For a more feminine style, a classic airy sundress for any occasion will be one of the most popular looks, whereas baggier fitting t-shirts and loose shorts will be a go-to for more masculine styles.

Eyewear

To make the most of your summer style, accessorizing is essential for that extra punch in your look. Light accessories allow for more flare and customization without the burden of more clothing layers in the summer heat. As of late, skinny square frame sunglasses have become a hit trend to give your fit some extra swag with a vintage, 90s-esque aesthetic. The summer season is what these sunglasses are made for, coming in nearly any color. Accessorizing allows you to bring out personality and originality in your fashion, and bulky eyewear can be the perfect cherry on top.

Big bags, little bags

Gone are the purses and backpacks, and in come the tote. The past spring season saw the rise of tote bags as the new on-the-go bag for quick errands and even for school supplies. Totes are a cheaper alternative with typically more space and a more flexible structure — perfect for easy storage of anything you need. Why spend your whole paycheck on a sporty Coach purse when there’s the classic Trader Joe’s tote? The belt bag has also seen increasing popularity as another bag alternative with a sporty look. With the release of Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag that has been blowing up fashion social media, the fanny-style accessory will be a major hit this summer. The phone-wallet-keys combo has never been so easy as you head out on your next adventure.

Head scarves/bandanas

Head scarves and bandanas became an emerging trend within the past year as a casual accessory and a useful piece to keep your hair up. With an endless selection of color and abstract patterns, the head scarf can be just the right piece to take your summer style to another level and add that extra sprinkle of pizazz. This accessory is bound to draw attention for the whole fit, and it might come in handy to prevent scalp burning, or as a fun hair tie for those summer night drives with your friends with the top off and the hot summer breeze whipping through your hair.

White

While the spring season saw a reboot of bright, bold colors that complemented the emerging colors found in nature, this summer should see a shift towards white, monochromatic outfit choices for a lighter palette. White is often a common summer color to alleviate the absorption of intense heat in your clothing, and it also gives your style an effortless, classy look for a night out. Head-to-toe white can heighten your style in a very simple way and summertime is the prime season to pull it off.

The thrill of heading into the summer is truly like nothing else, and the revival of your favorite summer fashion trends, as well as the birth of new ones, make it that much sweeter. So if you’re back in your hometown for the summer, living in a brand new city for a job or internship or vacaying it up on the beach, expect to see these trends take over this year’s summer aesthetic. And give your style that summer feeling by trying these trends for yourself.