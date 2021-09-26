It’s the first rain in weeks here in Eugene, but rumor has it it's cloudy with a chance of debauchery up in enemy territory tonight. Summers End Festival went down in Corvallis this past Saturday, and it blew the season out with a vengeance in a final effort to keep a hold on the summer sun. EWEB, Big Bandit and Common Koi were a sampler platter of Dirty Eug delights, The Macks brought heavy new tracks and tight pants down from Portland and The Deans and Onion Machine gave us quite the warm Corvallis welcome with a peek into their neck of the woods at the Whiteside Theatre.
I rolled into town two bands into the show and got inside right before Big Bandit fired away. Somehow I’d managed to miss every show Bandit had played for the past two years, so when the trio took the stage they were a mystery to me. They opened with an explosive rendition of “White Paint,” and it didn’t take me long to see just why folks call ‘em “big” — and no, it’s not just because their frontman is likely the tallest guy in Eugene.
These guys came at it with a bang and the crowd couldn’t get enough. Bathed in purple light, the Bandit boys delivered on raw rock and ran through their tracks at my favorite dial setting: peak volume. The energy in the sea of people was absolutely tangible.
For skill and necessity’s sake, Bandit boasts an ultra righteous rhythm section and one hell of a singer and shredder — if any third of the three-piece fell off, so would the whole operation. The juicy bassline on “Ur Right” set bodies rocking in unison and the unrestrained vocals on “Rewind” grabbed the room, but the cherry on top of Bandit’s set was their presence. It’s easy to have fun when these guys take the floor.
Up next was The Deans, another band I’d be making the acquaintance of for the very first time tonight. I guess I’d caught them at a good time, though, as they’re right on the brink of releasing their next EP. This five-piece was playing their hometown, so naturally they pulled out all the stops. More than half of their set was filled with unreleased tracks, and in that batch were even a couple they’d saved to debut with us.
I’m listening and all I can think about is how frontman Sean Bullock’s performance strikes quite the resemblance to a fresh-faced, less sullen Julian Casablancas. The Deans kept it clean, but not at the expense of a bit of clubbable recklessness. Their set had me thinking it might be worth making a trek to Corvallis again to see what else is hiding up there. Coming from a Duck, that's saying a lot.
As the Deans tore down their setup, I made my way from the pit to the balcony. This venue was nice; far too nice for a bunch of grubby college students, but hey, we aren’t complaining. With my newly found birds-eye view, I noticed an overwhelming number of white tees poking through the dimly lit mass of bodies. With closer inspection, I see four letters plastered across every one of ‘em — E-W-E-B. It’s almost time for Eugene’s favorite utility team to take the stage, and those white shirts are pushing their way to the front. Eugene Water and Electric Band — or EWEB for short — made their debut this summer, so it only seems right that they’d join the party to see the season off.
As they open things up, a pulsing drone is all it takes to get an audience reaction. It seems everyone realized the song was EWEB’s “Wasted Days” during the same millisecond, because all at once the venue erupted into frenzy. Whenever I’ve seen EWEB, the idea of time seems to be a thing of the past. These guys know how to jam. They seem to get more comfortable riding unexpected moments into the ether with each show they play.
Tonight they rode their jams with confidence and pushed the limits of their past performances. Maybe it’s because I’m not choking on dust at the home venue the Sandlot this time, and maybe it’s because instead of getting my body chucked around in the pit I’m really listening, but from where I was sitting it was clear that something clicked for EWEB tonight. Dare I say this is the best live set I’ve seen from them thus far.
There's one band left. Their reputation precedes them and I’m getting some air before the madness ensues. The Macks are setting up and the atmosphere they bring with them is enormous; it's there before they even touch their instruments. First of all, they always bring the whole house on stage with them. Their digs tonight looked like the ideal living room for a Thai opium stick fever dream. Lamps on lamps, a carousel pony in the corner and a painted head sitting atop the amps. And their outfits? Superb. In my show notes, I had a whole page dedicated to the words “I have never seen Jake Perris look groovier on the keys.”
Now for the music. With confidence, The Macks stay my personal favorite Oregon band to see live. What they put out is unlike anything I’ve heard around these parts, and it reminds me of what's going on in the California music scene. I can’t get enough. Not to mention frontman Sam Fulwiler has star quality — talk about commanding a stage.
On this particular evening of reckoning, he swan dove into the crowd, fully trusting his audience, and once they returned him back to the stage he blew them all a little kiss. This was my first time seeing The Macks with Aidan D’Angelo on bass and he fit like a glove. The way he played during “King Hell Freak” made the chew of the lyrics “I’m on the run, leave me alone” bite a little harder. These guys are seasoned and it shows. I’ve never met a Macks show I didn’t enjoy.
Well, it seems I’ve overstayed my welcome in the place where the Beavers sleep. Back to Eugene I go, with my ears still ringing from the last song and my shirt covered in sweat, most of which is not mine. Summer might be over, but the music’s here to stay. Goodnight Corvallis, and thanks for having me.