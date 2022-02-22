As spring term rapidly approaches, UO students are already planning out which courses to register for. While many will want to prioritize their major and graduation track, students should also consider registering for courses that can help promote their mental and physical health. In 2021, a Mayo Clinic study found up to 44% of college students reported symptoms of depression and anxiety in the past year, a number likely exacerbated by isolation and pandemic uncertainty. Prioritizing wellness is more vital than ever for students, both as a means of self-care and support and as a vital component to any measure of academic success. Below are a selection of wellness-centered courses the UO is offering for spring 2022.
Creative Arts
Numerous studies have shown that creative expression is one of the most effective ways to improve one’s mental health. Not only does it provide a convenient emotional outlet and therapeutic tool, but it has also proven effective in limiting the effects of stress, depression and anxiety. Consider taking an art or creative writing class this spring — even if you’re out of practice engaging with your creative side. Note that students outside the School of Art and Design are unable to register for art classes until March 3.
ART 233 - Drawing I (4 credits)
Introduction to basic drawing concepts and practices.
ARTC 255 - Intro to Ceramics (4 credits)
Specific skills focus each term. Subjects include processes related to design development, forming and fabrication, firing methods and glazing.
ARTP 281 - Intro to Painting (4 credits)
Basic visual elements and their application to painting as a means of expression. Incorporates traditional subject matter: still life, landscape and figure.
CRWR 230 - Intro to Poetry Writing (4 credits)
Introduction to forms and techniques of writing poetry.
CRWR 240 - Intro to Fiction Writing (4 credits)
Introduction to forms and techniques of writing fiction.
Physical Education
Regular physical activity isn’t just good for your body — it’s also a proven stress reliever and mental health booster. Whether it’s cycling, jogging, swimming or even walking to the bus, finding time during the day to get moving can limit the symptoms of mental illness and improve your mood. Taking a class is a sure-fire motivator to keep students in touch with physical activity, and there are dozens of physical education classes available this spring. Mind-body activities like yoga and meditation also provide a sense of balance, attuning physical and mental health in balance with each other. Fostering a sense of calm and tranquility is the central focus of activities like these, and there are several intro-level classes being offered for students interested in trying them out.
PEMB 101 - Meditation I (1 credit)
Fundamentals of body alignment, breathing, mental focus and relaxation. Philosophy of yoga as it applies to the different styles and methods of meditation, the nature of thought, awareness and management of thought processes.
PEMB 103 - Mindful Meditation (1 credit)
Learn and apply mindfulness practices, including mindful movement, breath work and body scans, that enhance overall well-being by calming the mind, concentrating fully and releasing stress.
PEMB 110 - Beginning Yoga (1 credit)
All-levels introduction to yoga practices. Learn to perform and recognize benefits of commonly used yoga postures. Great for beginners or people who do not have a strong sense of what type of yoga is best for them. The class will explore a variety of styles.
PEMB 201 - Gentle Yoga (1 credit)
Beginning hatha yoga postures to reduce stress, discomfort or pain. Techniques for relaxation and mental focus, breathing patterns and personal energy. Modify positions to accommodate injury or physical limitations. Increase strength, body alignment, comfort, balance and flexibility.
Social Health
Students who prefer a more straightforward academic setting will find a diverse array of options. Students hoping to study wellness in the context of political and social change will find plenty of options in the social sciences and humanities. Adapting public policy to accommodate mental health needs, accounting for global discrepancies in health access and emphasizing racial equity are all important and ongoing issues reflected in spring courses. There are also several intro-level courses for students looking to study the biological and psychological processes underlying wellness. Note that HC courses are only available to Clark Honors College students.
CPSY 217 - Student Health & Well-being (3 credits)
Examines risk and protective factors for college students and reviews educational and behavioral strategies for reducing personal risk and enhancing well-being. It has a focus on topics including stress, physical health, healthy sexuality, sexual violence prevention, substance use, social media use and being allies.
ES 410 - Radical Self-Love (4 credits)
Examines contemporary feminist conceptualizations of self-care, vulnerability and healing in the context of activism and social transformation.
FHS 213 - Children & Family Issues (4 credits)
Examines issues and problems confronting children and families in the United States. Issues such as disability, poverty, health care, addictions, racism and violence are addressed.
FHS 329 - Youth Psychopathology (4 credits)
Presents child and adolescent psychopathology and problems within a diagnostic framework. Topics address psychosocial issues for youth in family and cultural contexts.
GLBL 230 / HC 231H - Global Wellbeing (4 credits)
Offers an interdisciplinary introduction to human wellbeing. It will take a thematic approach to analyzing the factors that impact wellbeing, focusing on health, education and the environment.
HC 444/431H - Health Equity: Social Justice in Health (4 credits)
Provides a critical analysis of social determinants of health and equity that create and sustain health disparities affecting Black populations in the United States.
PPPM 202 - Healthy Communities (4 credits)
Covers historical relationships of public policy, planning and public health. This includes how public policies can promote health, relationship of planning and policies and inequalities in health outcomes.
PSY 201 - Mind and Brain (4 credits)
Introduction to perception, memory, learning and cognition.
Mental health conditions are an increasingly serious issue, and healthy coping mechanisms are more important than ever. If wellness-centered courses could prove helpful, UO students of all disciplines can find one to take this spring — whether it’s mindful meditation or a case study in global health equity, a creative elective or a seminar. Registration begins Feb. 21.