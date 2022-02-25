In Eugene, Oregon, hiking through mountains and expansive parks is a local favorite leisure activity. The outdoor recreations of this city allow one to clear their head of their daily worries and find opportunities to reconnect with nature. The outdoors is a form of ecotherapy, a way for people to create strong bonds with others by practicing survival skills, exercising or meditating under the sounds of rustling leaves and chirping birds. Take a break and learn some tips from these four University of Oregon students about the different trails both near and far from campus.
Spencer Butte: A peak with a sprawling view
Spencer Butte is a 1.7-mile hike that is popular among families, dog walkers and students. The trail is about 4.9 miles from campus. Spencer’s is usually crowded on warm days, filled with people at the peak taking selfies to share their adventure on social media. Hikers are immersed in a panorama display of the city's downtown center. Be aware — there are many ground squirrels at the top ready to steal people’s snacks.
Coral Muessig, a graduate law student, said she and her partner go to the coast during their excursions, but when they are trapped in town, Spencer Butte is their favorite place. When she is at the top, she is amazed to see places such as Autzen Stadium from up high. Muessig said she visited Spencer Butte three times and will keep returning there because of its proximity to campus.
“It is nice to get out in nature, especially here where there is a lot of greenery,” Muessig said. “My body appreciates the dopamine created during the hikes. There are a lot of diverse people on the path such as older and young people.”
Ruth Bascom Willamette Riverbank Path: On the river’s edge
Ruth Bascom Willamette Riverbank Path is a 7.7-mile trail and is located behind the new Knight campus at UO. This trail is a flat, paved path, allowing people on bikes or pushing strollers to ride with ease. The path is also recommended for walkers who don’t want an extraneous amount of exercise but prefer a casual stroll. The path is along the riverbank of the Willamette River, allowing people to take a dip in the water or observe the bathing geese from a distance.
“I enjoy trails close to where I live,” graduate law student Philip Eblers said. Eblers lives in a residence near Ruth Bascom and benefits from this trail because he does not want to use any carbon emissions to get to another site. Although Ruth Bascom is within an urban environment, he likes how he can be in a forested area quickly.
“Going on walks is a reset,” Eblers said. “When you're outside, it is a good mental exercise.”
Hendricks Park: A trail in the woods
Hendricks Park is a total of 12.1 miles of trails rimmed with hundreds of old Douglas firs trees. This park is located about 1.2 miles away from campus, allowing students to easily walk over to this location. The city disappears as one steps through the park’s premises. By discovering the various trails on the site, people could stumble upon the colorful rhododendron garden which features over 6,000 varieties of the flower. This park is great to invite friends of different skill levels because the hills are gradual and the paths are well maintained.
Megan Rogge, a third-year psychology student, admires the tall trees of the park. She feels closed in at the park because the forested areas create a canopy that blocks out all the city noises. Rogge prefers to go on hikes alone because she can think without distractions. She may even put on podcasts if she is feeling up to it.
“Let your mind be free and open-minded when you walk,” Rogge said. “A lot of good things can come from it mentally and physically. The hike is not hilly or anything. You can totally make your own adventure out of it.”
Fuji Mountain Trail: Sunrise by the lake
Fuji Mountain Trail is a 3.1-mile hike about an hour and thirty minutes away from campus by car. This trail is considered to be an intermediate hike, with a steep elevation. On an early morning, take some friends on this route to stumble upon Waldo Lake, the second deepest lake behind Crater Lake in Oregon. The only way to access the lake is through the trails, prohibiting motorized boats from entering the pristine environment. People can still enjoy the recreation of the lake by fishing or camping.
Ryan Laws, a fourth-year political science and environmental studies student, used the app All Trails to find this distant path. It allowed him to find the parking and learn about the different experiences of people on the trailhead. Even though the trail was considered to be at a difficult-level, the view of the lake was spectacular and he got to see the Cascade mountain range from afar. The only thing he wished he knew before the hike was to bring mosquito spray.
“When I went there, the mosquitoes were so bad, I didn't even have time to drink water,” Laws said. “I felt like I was being chased. It is very important to bring mosquito spray.”
Taking a pause and stepping into the outdoors is beneficial for one’s mental health and building stronger bonds with friends. During a rough day of studying or simply wanting an excuse to leave the confines of one’s home, hiking is an activity without a price tag. It is always available for those who like to explore or appreciate nature.