Going into a Netflix original that’s low on publicity, one never really knows what they’re going to find.
“Stowaway,” the newest Netflix original directed by Joe Penna, stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim and Toni Collette as a crew of three on a mission to Mars.
When they find a man, played by Shamier Anderson, unwittingly aboard the spaceship, they must decide what to do with the accidental stowaway who is sucking away precious O2 from the crew.
While the “space survival” movie genre has undoubtedly been oversaturated in the past, “Stowaway” manages to separate itself (enough) with its philosophical themes and hard moral questions.
Rather than going the traditional “space adventure” route and trying to compete with movies such as “Interstellar,” “The Martian” and “Gravity,” “Stowaway” goes a different direction and plays into the human drama genre that could really take place anywhere.
The limited setting and focus on narrative is a great decision for a low budget film, allowing the cast and writers to focus fully on the story and dialogue.
From the decision for an academic to throw a lifetime of research away for a slim chance of extra oxygen to a captain’s decision of who lives and who dies, the movie is full of hard decisions and little time to ponder them.
A suspenseful thriller all the way through, it'll have you holding your breath — an appropriate response given the fact that the movie is quite literally revolving around running out of oxygen.
The film really shines through in its ability to make the audience empathize and put themselves in the shoes of each character, forcing you to think about what you’d be willing to do or risk to save others.
It’s not a story of good versus evil or a triumphant rise to success. It’s a story of survival, sacrifice and hard choices, making it a great fit for the suspense genre where you’re constantly wondering what each character, and yourself, is capable of doing for the greater good.
With that being said, it’s undoubtedly slow and ultimately just a long conversation, which may not be for everyone. The “space adventure” action sequences we’ve been accustomed to in movies taking place in the vast outer reaches of space are few and far between in this movie, and are instead replaced by character development and dialogue.
Those looking for a high-energy action movie would be better suited finding another film, but for people who love dramas and moral dilemmas, “Stowaway” won’t disappoint.