Walking inside the McDonald Theater, concertgoers escaped the outside drizzle to embark on a listening journey. Crowding the stage, attendees prepared to see the prolific indie rock band headlining the night’s show: Big Thief.

The concert on May 5 was part of the band’s seventh tour, marking the second time it visited the city according to the band’s website.

Big Thief was formed in Brooklyn, New York, where Berklee alumni Adrianne Lenker, the band’s lead singer and guitarist, and Buck Meek, the guitarist and backing vocalist, began writing and performing music together in 2013 — per an interview with NPR. According to an article from The New Yorker, the pair went on to meet bassist Max Oleartchik and drummer James Krivchenia, two other Berklee graduates, leading to the release of the group’s first album, “Masterpiece,” in 2016.

Known for its complex and multidimensional songwriting, Big Thief blurs the lines between arcane folk and experimental indie rock. Incorporating profound and whimsical lyrics, Lenker touches on larger themes of relationships, nature and the human experience. With lines such as “lime green tears through the fruit bat’s eyes” from “Strange,” the singer creates obscurity that calls for more than a few listens to process. Other distinctive elements of pronounced riffs, grounded drumming and complementary vocal harmonies amount to a complete and immersive experience with each song.

Starting out the show, the band walked on stage and introduced Tucker Zimmerman — the opener for the night and an inspiration to the group. Traveling from Belgium to join the tour, the folk singer-songwriter showcased his dynamic work through an intimate performance.

Sitting center stage in a folding chair, Zimmerman sang and played an acoustic guitar as vibrant purple and orange lights shined down on him. Audience members swayed to songs like “These Are the Days” and “She’s an Easy Rider,” both of which showed off moving crescendos, intricate fingerpicking and beautiful lyrics of ephemerality. Other tracks like “Showdown at the Dairy Queen” evoked laughs from the crowd, as Zimmerman sang his quirky lyrics and cracked jokes in between lines.

After finishing his set of upbeat yet somber songs, Zimmerman, 81, sent the crowd off with an inspiring message of optimism. Despite being “at the end of the line,” the musician said that he sees “great hope” in the upcoming generations. “Keep it going,” he said. “Keep the fire burning.”

Not long after, the venue lights dimmed again, and the crowd roared as Big Thief took the stage. Starting off with “Mary,” the band set a melancholic vibe with Krivchenia’s laid-back groove and the string section’s soft arrangement.

Lenker’s hazy but powerful voice beamed throughout the concert, as she took the audience through an emotional journey of loss with “Sadness as a Gift” and “Wanted You to Stay.” Audience members danced to the dialed-in synergy of the guitarists, with Lenker’s ethereal picking juxtaposing Meek’s substantial chords. Krivchenia’s percussive embellishments with shakers and Oleartchik’s bass lines provided an even greater depth to the songs.

From talking with crowd members to playing on a stage crowded with chairs and cables, the band set a homey feel inside the venue. Alternating magenta, orange and purple lights gleamed on the group as the members sat and jammed out with low-volume amplifiers.

But the band decided to turn it up a notch, standing up and dipping into some of its harder, indie-rock discography. “Flower of Blood” increased the energy with thrashing drums and seductive guitar riffs, as Lenker belted her soulful vocals and hopped around the stage shredding a gritty guitar solo.

The crowd erupted for the band’s final song, “Spud Infinity,” which featured Lenker’s brother Noah on the jaw harp. Attendees jumped and waved their arms to the catchy indie-folk strumming patterns, and people on the venue’s balcony even got out of their seats to dance. “What’s it gonna take to free the celestial body?” sang audience members with Lenker.

From tranquil tunes to passionate performances, Big Thief stole the hearts of fans in a show that left everyone chanting for more.