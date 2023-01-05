Alyson Johnston moves to Eugene every September from Wilsonville, Oregon, to attend the University of Oregon. Though in college, Johnston is still close with her mother as they call every night. Wilsonville is only an hour and a half drive north of Eugene, but even this drive feels far for Johnston from her best friend. In our conversation, she describes her favorite piece of clothing that keeps her body and her heart warm this fall.

"My favorite is this black, corduroy puffer jacket from Levi's. My mom got it for me this year," Johnston, a third-year journalism major, said. "It keeps me warm and makes me think of her."

In a poetic occurrence, Dec. 1, 2022, marked the first snowfall on the UO campus this season. As it gets colder and colder, people start wearing more and more. Though more challenging, some students don't allow the weather to affect their style, while others compromise their style for comfort and warmth.

Last November showed almost daily lower-than-average temperatures. The average daily low in November for Eugene between 1991-2020 is 37.9 F while the lowest low for November 2022 is 18 F. This drastic change in weather from early September has challenged some students to adapt to these new circumstances.

Just recently, Oregon was heavily affected by the ice storm that swept the U.S., yet more storms are forecasted in the upcoming days. We can also expect consistent cold weather for the next couple of months.

"Obviously I don't have tons of money to spend on seasonal clothes because I'm a student,"

Lauren Haendlur, a third-year music education major, said. "So I like to try and take summer things and transition them with layers for Fall."

Haendlur later explains that not every outfit must be practical. Rather than focusing on comfort, she is willing to have some goosebumps in the name of fashion.

"I leave home at 9 a.m., and I don't come back until the evening, so I do need to be like somewhat reasonably practical about my outfits," Haendlur said. "But I definitely will sacrifice being comfortable for wearing a crop top."

Jaycee Moriguchi's hometown of Newark, California, did not prepare her for Eugene's cold weather. It's challenging to prepare for something you've never experienced, but such is the learning curve for some out of state students. Initially, she was not ready for just how cold Oregon can get, but after a year she has begun to adapt.

"I feel like I'm not a pro at it yet," Moriguchi, a second-year business major, said. "Last year I only had hoodies and shirts, but now I have a couple puffers. I'm getting better."

On the other hand, some students felt warmth was their priority, but they didn't compromise fashionability. They offered great tips for balancing the two elements when choosing outfits and shared their favorite piece of personal clothing that helps them stay fashionably warm.

"Make necessary choices that the warmth aspects complement each other," Ester Angulo, a second-year Asian studies major, said. "I have an extensive coat collection and like to coordinate colors and layers."

"My Jadon Max Doc Martens. Black, shiny leather with a 2.75-inch platform," Angulo said. "I wear them almost every day."

Olivia Garcia also mentioned the importance of layering responsibly by using colors and textures. She also mentioned her affection for scarves and her favorite piece of clothing to keep her warm.

"Loving the scarfs because it plays with texture and color," Olivia Garcia, first-year psychology major, said. "And it's just a little accent to everyday outfits."

One day, Garcia was sifting through a pile of her uncle’s clothing that he was ready to let go of. What was ready to be given away became her favorite shirt when it's cold out.

"It is an oversized, men's polo with snap buttons," Garcia said. "It's thick, black and simple. I saw it and instantly fell in love with it."

This colder than usual fall, which many people weren't ready for, brought many trends to campus. I foresee these trends not only staying but growing after such a harsh winter break across the country.