Netflix’s unique ability to captivate the world with addictive new shows has allowed them to take pop culture by storm with each new release, but none of the streamer’s past successes can quite compare to their newest masterpiece: “Squid Game” — a brutal, jaw-dropping global sensation that broke records just days after its premiere.
Coming from the visionary mind of director Hwang Dong-hyuk, this South Korean dystopian thriller is a true rollercoaster of emotions, brimming with pure horror, tear-jerking heartache, vengeance, betrayal and a whole lot of blood. If unforgiving violence and Quentin Tarantino-esque gore isn’t your cup of tea, I would suggest you steer clear of this one.
“Squid Game” centers around a group of severely indebted people who don’t have much left to lose. After receiving a mysterious invitation to partake in a tournament of games for the chance to win an unfathomable amount of money, many saw no other option; they had run out of chances in the real world. Society has already given up on them, and this is their last chance to make something from their desperate, impoverished lives.
The players arrive at the peculiar venue with no recollection of how they got there or what exactly they got themselves into. Soon enough, they find themselves competing in a series of seemingly innocent children’s games that can become deadly at any point along the way. The first game, the children’s classic “Red Light, Green Light,” set the tone for an all-out bloodbath at the failure of any unfortunate player. Be warned that Dong-hyuk doesn’t spare you any of the horrid details.
The extreme intensity and suspense of the games themselves, with the ultimate price on the line, is what truly makes this show so gripping from the start. With each new game, viewers feel like they’re playing right alongside the characters with the knowledge and fear that death is just around the corner.
The show also develops heartwarming relationships between the collective group of main characters. You slowly get to know and develop a true fondness for the main group of players, and it becomes a great emotional burden knowing the harsh reality that many of them will not survive.
Michael Cabral, a student at the University of Oregon, was also struck by the impressive acting.
“My first impression of the show was that the actors play their characters incredibly,” Cabral said. “I don’t think there was a single second where I didn’t believe what the characters were feeling.”
Lee Jung-jae in particular, who plays the lead role as Gi-hun, displays an incredibly seamless performance in such an emotionally taxing role. Constantly dealing with incessant death and relentless fear, his depiction of a man on the edge of his life in such a scarring place keeps the audience hypnotized and itching for what comes next.
UO student Sean Blaney believes in a deeper meaning behind the series.
“I think the show is entertaining and also touches on some important social issues, such as the importance of family and that money can’t buy happiness,” Blaney said.
A show that keeps you guessing and never fails to keep you on the edge of your seat — quite literally — “Squid Game” is one of the most exhilarating experiences you’ll get from TV or streaming right now. Its enthralling series of games and competition, deep emotional attachments to many characters and beautiful acting performances make it no surprise that this was Netflix’s biggest series launch in history, according to co-CEO Ted Sarandos.
“I would 100% recommend the show to others,” Cabral said. “I think everyone could not only enjoy the show, but learn something from it. From its twists to its dark reality, there’s a reason ‘Squid Game’ is the most popular show right now.”
It’s the perfect binge-worthy series to add to your list and is guaranteed to glue your eyes to the screen — that is if you can keep your hands off your eyes.