Need something to do over spring break? Here’s a selection of concerts in Eugene and Portland that are worth checking out.
The Garcia Project — WOW Hall in Eugene
Friday, Mar. 22 @ 8 p.m.
All Ages
For those that missed the fanfare of Dead & Co.’s performance at Autzen Stadium last summer, The Garcia Project might be a worthwhile consolation. Billed as “the only nationally touring Jerry Garcia Band tribute band,” Garcia Project is music for hardcore Dead fans by musicians that know the material inside and out.
Going a step above the run-of-the-mill cover band, Garcia Project faithfully recreates archived setlists from actual Jerry Garcia Band shows, originally performed during the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. For those that want to relive a memorable show from the past — or go to a concert they were never alive to experience — Garcia Project will provide that opportunity.
Vince Staples w/ JPEGMAFIA — Roseland Theater in Portland
Sunday, Mar. 24 @ 9 p.m.
All Ages
Long Beach, California rapper Vince Staples will bring his “Smile, You’re On Camera” tour to Portland’s Roseland Theater. Staples released his third studio album “FM!” towards the end of last year to critical acclaim. At just over 20 minutes, the LP creates a fictional broadcast of the syndicated Big Boy’s Neighborhood as a backdrop for Staples’ biting lyrics.
The concert will also feature an opening set from the experimental rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA, who found growing success in 2018 with his “Veteran” LP. His music blends avant-garde beats with art pop hooks and pop culture references. Tickets will be in high demand, as the venue added this show only after a scheduled Saturday performance sold out.
Shook Twins — Hult Center in Eugene
Friday, Mar. 29 @ 8 p.m.
All Ages
Mixing pop music with acoustic instrumentation, the identical twins Katie and Laurie Shook have been creating their own brand of folk music for over a decade. Originally formed in Idaho during the mid 2000’s, the duo has been based in Portland since 2009.
The most recent Shook Twins album, “Some Good Lives,” acts as an homage to the duo’s positive influences. The theater setting of Eugene’s Hult Center will provide a fitting and comfortable atmosphere for the band’s intimate songwriting.
Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. — Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene
Saturday, Mar. 30, @ 8 p.m.
21+
The Japanese psychedelic rock group Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. has a mouthful of a band name; the group’s music is equally overwhelming. With a constantly rotating lineup — organized by the group’s mastermind and founding member Kawabata Makoto — Acid Mothers Temple mixes elements of space rock, krautrock and noise music into a head-spinning concoction of intense energy.
Since its formation in the mid ‘90s, Acid Mothers Temple has released over 80 albums — and that’s not a typo. Just last year, the band released seven studio LPs. Billed as part of the “Reverse of Rebirth in Universe Tour,” the group’s show in Eugene will feature a signature earth-shaking setlist of chaotic psychedelia.