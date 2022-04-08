Upon the return to campus after a much-needed spring break and away from a long winter, nearly every student can attest that come spring season, campus life is under a new glow. Flowers bloom once again, the sun decides to peek out from behind the dark clouds and student attire takes on new forms.

As clothing layers begin to strip down, a walk down East 13th Avenue on a bright and sunny school day will exhibit a fresh palette of fits ready for the sun. Time to tuck away your groutfit sweatsuits and puffy rain jackets — the long-awaited warm weather is finally here. With some seasonal repeats and some new spring essentials, here is what to expect for the campus styles of the cherished spring term.

Bold solid colors

Spring is a time to embrace vibrancy and pop, and what better way to express that than a splash of loud color in your wardrobe. Whether you sport a rich electric green, a vivid hot pink or a tasteful yellow, saturation provides an aesthetic energy that complements the blooming colors found in nature. Try incorporating an eye-catching solid color in virtually any main piece, such as a skirt, a pair of pants, a top or another added layer, adding a nice contrast to other undertones in your fit. If big and bright colors are not your thing, try dipping into some softer tones and light pastels, like baby blue, baby pink, soft yellow or lavender.

Retro windbreakers

In an age of vintage dominance in today’s fashion market, the classic look of an old, thrifted windbreaker jacket will always have a place in your closet. Essential brands like Starter have been a cultural staple for decades, well known for their iconic branding of old sports teams and distinct color patterns, truly capturing the epitome of the vintage aesthetic and the look of the ‘90s that we desperately crave. With its captivating, electric color combinations, lightweight feel and functional use for rain or shine, the windbreaker is the perfect added layer to any spring fit — ready for any curveball Mother Nature decides to throw throughout the day. Something about the look of a retro hand-me-down windbreaker cannot be captured from anything being produced in the market today.

Short short short

The sun is back out again, and people are antsy to strip away the layers of the winter and allow their skin to catch some light again. The season’s hottest days will bring out shorter pieces for both men and women — think tank tops, crop tops, sleeveless tees, miniskirts and, well, shorts of course. Even men’s shorts are starting to get even shorter, starting to expose nearly as much leg as women, who will also be rocking the spring and summer staple of jean shorts. Don’t be afraid to show off that pre-summer bod — let this season be a warm up and soak up that Vitamin D.

Short sleeve button-ups

If your spring wardrobe is lacking for the season, your problem can be fixed by one simple thing: the short sleeve button-up. This style has the perfect qualities for this time of the year — it’s breezy and lightweight, an easy way to add another layer without adding too much, and they can come in any color or pattern imaginable. What more could you ask for? Try this look with a white tee underneath and a pair of khaki shorts for a ready-to-go outdoor fit.

All-over patterns

With bright, bold colors comes rich and outstanding all-over print patterns that never fail to make your outfit memorable. A season that celebrates blossoming and vitality, trust the maximalist look to give your style the energy and spirit — at times, more is more. Try out different patterns like stripes, plaid, zebra print, abstract line art or floral in a dress, skirt, button-up tee or any piece you want to accentuate. You’ll rock the perfect look for a mid-afternoon picnic in the park with your friends or significant other.

Trucker hats

Adding on to the Y2K style that has made its way back into the fashion mainstream, another channel of this era is coming back around as of late: the trucker hat. Coming in countless colors of the rainbow and all kinds of logos, trucker hats can be the cherry on top of your spring look and the perfect accessory to complete your sun-ready style. As a major enthusiast of the trucker hat style, I can attest that something this simple can add the pizazz your outfit needs to make it pop.

Many regard spring term as the best term of the year, and in some aspects it’s hard not to agree. The switch to your spring-ready style as we transition into a fresh season makes getting outside that much more exciting. So get out there in your new fit and embrace the spring with open arms.