"I have grown into this culture where women need to check themselves a little more before they talk about different scientific issues because we're afraid of being delegitimized."
News reporter Franklin Lewis talked with science writer Becky Hoag about the latest in science news and research, including:
- International Day of Women and Girls in Science, gender bias and discrimination in the scientific industry
- The Pacific Northwest's outbreak of measles and how it could affect you
Spotlight on Science is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to spark conversations across disciplines with researchers at the University of Oregon, bringing in researchers to discuss their work in a way that is understandable to everyone.
