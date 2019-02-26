Spotlight on Science horizontal podcast graphic
"I have grown into this culture where women need to check themselves a little more before they talk about different scientific issues because we're afraid of being delegitimized."

News reporter Franklin Lewis talked with science writer Becky Hoag about the latest in science news and research, including:

- International Day of Women and Girls in Science, gender bias and discrimination in the scientific industry

- The Pacific Northwest's outbreak of measles and how it could affect you

Spotlight on Science is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to spark conversations across disciplines with researchers at the University of Oregon, bringing in researchers to discuss their work in a way that is understandable to everyone.

Franklin Lewis and Becky Hoag produced this podcast, and Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen edited. Music is "Zombie Disco" by Six Umbrellas.

Franklin is in his third year writing for the Daily Emerald. He covers a variety of beats: crime, campus planning, science & technology and campus culture.

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

