Ever wonder how many slaps it takes to cook a chicken? Yeah, we didn't until this point either. Emerald news reporter Franklin Lewis and science writer Becky Hoag talk about the latest in science news and research, including:

- The recent Public Interest Environmental Law Conference that took place at UO and upcoming TED Talks on campus

- Last week's snow and how weather extremes play into climate change

- How many slaps it takes to cook a chicken

Spotlight on Science is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to spark conversations across disciplines with researchers at the University of Oregon, bringing in researchers to discuss their work in a way that is understandable to everyone.

Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced this podcast, Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies edited. Music is "Zombie Disco" by Six Umbrellas. 

Franklin is in his third year writing for the Daily Emerald. He covers a variety of beats: crime, campus planning, science & technology and campus culture.

Sararosa Davies is the associate podcast editor at the Emerald and has been on staff since her freshman year. She focuses on Arts & Culture podcasts and produces the Emerald Recommends series. Sararosa loves hummus, music and weird theatre.

