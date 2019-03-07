Ever wonder how many slaps it takes to cook a chicken? Yeah, we didn't until this point either. Emerald news reporter Franklin Lewis and science writer Becky Hoag talk about the latest in science news and research, including:
- The recent Public Interest Environmental Law Conference that took place at UO and upcoming TED Talks on campus
- Last week's snow and how weather extremes play into climate change
- How many slaps it takes to cook a chicken
Spotlight on Science is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to spark conversations across disciplines with researchers at the University of Oregon, bringing in researchers to discuss their work in a way that is understandable to everyone.
Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced this podcast, Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies edited. Music is "Zombie Disco" by Six Umbrellas.