This past summer, I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to travel across the world where I was introduced to so many different cultures. I got to eat and drink my way through Spain and Portugal and came across some deliciously-refreshing beverages that I’ve enjoyed making at home.

If you enjoy mixed drinks and are wanting to switch it up, look no further. I have three wine mixed drinks that are easy to make and perfect for any occasion.

Tinto de Verano

Tinto de Verano, which translates to “summer red wine,” is a mixed drink composed of red wine and lemon soda that is absolutely refreshing and delicious. Similar to a sangria or an alcoholic fruit punch, Tinto de Veranos is a sweet and fruity drink. I drank these like water during my six week stay in Spain and was sure to introduce them to my family when they came to visit me. Safe to say it was love at first sip.

If you’re looking to spice up your Tintos, feel free to add a splash of rum or vermouth for an extra kick. However, be warned. Tintos may just be too easy to drink because they will catch up on you after one or two, and a siesta may be in order.

Ingredients:

Red wine

Any young or fruity red wine will do! I recommend Pinot Noir or any red wine you enjoy.

Lemon soda

Lemon Fanta is what’s commonly used in Spain, but mixing lemonade and soda water will do the trick!

Citrus

Adding orange and lemon slices will brighten your Tintos and bring out some freshness.

Vermouth

An optional addition to your Tintos if you’re looking for an extra kick.

Instructions:

Fill up a large pitcher with ice. Pour an entire bottle of your preferred red wine into your pitcher. Fill the rest of your pitcher with lemon soda or any alternatives. Add in your sliced citrus for garnish. Pour in some vermouth if you so desire and give everything a nice stir. Pour, sip and enjoy!

Porto Tonico

Just as Tinto de Verano is the drink of Spain, Porto Tonico is the drink of Portugal. Porto Tonicos are a light and refreshing mixed drink that is incredibly popular throughout Portugal and are often sipped during lunch and dinner. This slightly sweet mixed drink is made using Port wine, tonic water and perhaps some mint or orange slices for garnish.

Port wine, which originates from Oporto, Portugal, is typically a dessert wine and is made as a red and a white wine. There are many different ways to enjoy Port wine, and I had my fair share of red and white Porto tonicos throughout my week-long exploration of Portugal.

Ingredients:

Port wine

Either red or white, depending on your personal preference.

Tonic water

Orange Slices

Mint

Instructions:

In a glass, pour one part Port wine and two parts tonic water for however much is desired. Garnish with orange slices and mint. Sip and enjoy!

Kalimotxo

All I have to say is don’t knock it ‘til you try it. A Kalimotxo, or Calimocho, which originated in the Basque region of Spain, is a drink made up of red wine and Coca-Cola. I can see you now, eyes wide with an expression of horror on your face. Kalimotxos are a popular drink in Spain and are often sipped between lunch and dinner. Pair this drink with some bread, olives and a board of cheese and voila: heaven.

This combo is truly something special. With a cheap red wine and a nice bottle of Coke, you could see what all the hype in Spain is about. I didn’t believe it ‘til I tried it. This drink is truly unique, but it somehow works as a refreshing and delicious beverage.

Ingredients:

Red wine

Any cheap red wine will work perfectly for this mixed drink.

Coca-Cola

Instructions: