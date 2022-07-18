If you’re scoping out a queer dance party this summer, Spectrum Restaurant and Bar in downtown Eugene brings a vibrant energy and a packed schedule of events after reopening their doors in April.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, Spectrum requires that attendees wear masks inside the venue and bring proof of vaccination.

Once you’re inside, Spectrum has it all –– from a majestic unicorn mural to disco balls and specialty drinks that manager Kiki Boniki described as “fruity and gay.” One that stands out is Captain Heldog’s Gender Non-Specific Merperson Splash, an ode to the venue’s owner, Helen Shepard.

Boniki was drawn to their position at Spectrum during the pandemic after bidding corporate America farewell. They have a background in drag, professional theater, and business and were driven to shift their career to maintain a welcoming environment for Eugene’s queer community.

“During Coronavirus, a lot of people decided to do what they're passionate about,” Boniki said. “For me, serving the community is more important than anything else, and making sure that we have a safe space for everyone in the LGBT+ family, especially people that are gender variant of any kind because they have less safe spaces to be in the world.”

Boniki explained that Spectrum hosts drag performances nearly every day, alongside a wide variety of events to match the diversity of the queer community. The Lip Sync Extravaganza is one of their long-standing events, featuring amateur performers or other professionals practicing a new number.

This past June, Spectrum held a memorable lip sync night that sums up the excitement the community is feeling after lockdown from COVID-19.

“We had a night that just blew the roof off the building. So many people came to that stage and threw it down, threw it down hard. There was a drag king who performed to boy band pop music, and they were comfortable enough to fully go shirtless in [their] performance, and they got a five minute standing ovation, which I don't know if that's ever happened before,” Boniki said. “Everyone's just really supportive. Everyone is there to see other people succeed. And it's really heartwarming.”

Spectrum’s reopening provides a venue for a new generation of performers, finally able to unleash their talent into the queer nightlife scene after the pandemic put everything on hold.

“We have an outer cloud of newer drag performers that are basically a bunch of people who during Coronavirus, couldn't learn to do anything from other drag people,” Boniki said. “Some of them are more professional than you can realize, having only really performed for two to three months. They're outstanding. So it's kind of like a drag school.”

Spectrum also hosts Drag Race Watch Parties each Friday, which also features live drag performances as the crowd gathers to cheer on their favorite drag queens. RuPaul’s Drag Race is a popular reality television show where a group of drag queens compete in front of judges until one is crowned as America’s Next Drag Superstar. Weekly social mixers allow for different groups within the LGBTQIA+ community to collaborate and get to know each other.

While the majority of Spectrum’s events are restricted to ages 21 and over, Boniki said that the venue is lining up more youth-friendly events to be inclusive to the younger queer people in Eugene. Each Sunday at noon, Spectrum hosts a free family-friendly Drag Brunch headlined by drag queen Lyta Blunt.

“We want the local community to be able to access and see the shows,” Boniki said. “Yes, it's fun to have mimosas…but it's also really refreshing to see queer teens with their parents or queer parents with their kids, [and] trans teens and trans kids that are getting to know the community.”

Spectrum has emphasized its commitment to creating and growing as an open space for the queer community since opening in 2018, when it took over the same building that used to house the Wayward Lamb, a gay bar.

“If you don't feel safe at other bars or venues in town, because you're getting gawked at, stared at, treated differently, venues like Spectrum are important so people can feel that their life is valid. It's important that we have places we can gather to share ideas, and talk about our problems, frankly, and how to find solutions for them,” Boniki said. “Sometimes we have to organize and make our voices heard via protests and stuff like that. Spectrum is a place that you can do all of those things –– you can get validated as a performer, know that your art is important, and celebrate queer culture.”

Spectrum’s inviting venue isn’t just for entertainment; it’s a space where people can safely gather to organize and communicate, which will always be vital to the queer community.

To learn more information about upcoming events at Spectrum, check out its website, spectrumeugene.com, Facebook @spectrumeugene, and Instagram @spectrumeugene.