Spring is an especially significant time of change — the world around us is shifting towards growth and warmth as the days lengthen. It is a time of joy for winter haters and a time of sniffles for people with allergies. No matter who you are, it is nice to have longer, warmer days even with the rain that rolls over Oregon. With the help of fellow students and Emerald employees, the Emerald has gathered a collection of songs to help us transition into this blooming season.

What feels like the sun shining down? Is it fresh underlying drums or infectious guitars? With songs like “Spring” by Saint Etienne or “Take It Home” by John Moods, we hope to create a relaxed vibe for a sunny day. Freshman Kai Decarli sends in “Relax” by Vacations to fit into this. “The feel of it is very carefree. Also I think their guitars lend themselves very well to spring,” Decarli said.

Another staple sunny day track is “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles, sent in by Jacquie Bell, a UO Alumni. But if you want to get out of the house on that sunny day “Cruisin to the Park” by Durand Jones & The Indicators can help you walk or roll to your nearest grassy spot.

Sunny days also fit well with electronic music, songs like “Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long” by Erykah Badu with its subtle breathy vocals can catch you by the ear. MacAulay Corl sent Bladee and Ecco2k’s “Girls just want to have fun” with its bumping beat and layers of electronic drones.

The quieter moments of spring can also be some of the best. With songs like Ambar Lucid’s “Fantasmas,” sent in by Brooks Bocko, we get a sweet slow song with building vocals. “Evokes a lot of reflection and growth, which is big in springtime for me,” Bocko said.

Another, jazzier quiet moment is “Spring Is Here” by Dave Brubeck Trio with its pianos that feel like flowers in the wind. Ashley Fale-Olsen, a DJ at local radio station KWVA, sent in the beautiful ballad “Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu)” by Domenico Modungo. “It’s an old Italian song, and I feel like that’s springy,” Fale-Olson said.

Spring is also a time for classic songs that pair well with the warmth of the sun. Audrey Kalman, fellow DE writer, sends in Martha Reeves & The Vandellas’ “Dancing In The Street,” a groovy wall of sound. “It gets me in the celebratory mood to ring in the fact that the Oregon winter is over!” Kalman said.

“Ha Ha, Hee Hee” by Sly & The Family Stone is another classic example with its fun hook and themes of just spending time alone, sent in by senior Carter Bell. Junior Audrey Grossberg sends in “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder, one of the many amazing cuts from the artist; this one is especially joyous. “It has the theme of birth/rebirth as well as a celebration of beauty and warmth,” Grossberg said.

Another DE writer, Sammy Pierotti, recommends two excellent songs, “Seabird” by The Alessi Brother and “All I Want Is You” by Barry Louis Polisar from two of her favorite spring movies: “Hunt For The Wilderpeople” and “Juno.” “Seabird” with its fuzzy beat and flying flutes takes you away in its breeze. Jack Ryan Beck, KWVA DJ Director, sent in two songs, Max Richter’s “A Catalogue of Afternoons” and War’s “Smile Happy.” With its building groove, “Smile Happy” feels like the setting of the sun on a perfect day.

Kate Jackson, podcast producer for the DE, sends in “Country” by the band Good Morning. “The track undulates from a slow burn into a euphoric refrain — it’s simultaneously nostalgic and desirous, melancholic and panoramic. I feel like this song captures that delicate in-between nature of spring.”

We hope you pull away some good songs for this season from this playlist. Listeners will find a wide variety of genres from the songs that were recommended and other songs that I selected to curate the playlist. Thank you to everyone who sent in songs and thoughts during this wonderful time of year.