When you think of anime, images of over-expressive Japanese schoolgirls and annoying sound bites probably come to mind. While admittedly, these do exist, the most popular animes are often a lot more Americanized and palatable than most people realize.
Without further ado, here are six animes that you may be surprised to find you actually like if given a chance.
Great Pretender
“Great Pretender” is the newest show on this list, debuting on Netflix in June of 2020. The anime follows Makoto Edamura, a teenager who takes care of his mom by becoming a con man. But when he accidentally cons a con man, he falls into a ragtag team of con men who follow a Robin Hood-esque moral code, leading to some wild adventures.
The show has earned a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and for good reason. It takes the usual “con man team” story arc and flips it on its head, creating something new that really hits on life and emotion.
Death Note
Arguably the most “anime” anime on this list, “Death Note” has quickly risen to popularity among American audiences in the past few years after its debut on Netflix. The show did so well that Netflix even released a live film adaptation of it (which, quite frankly, didn’t live up to the original).
The show follows Light Yagami, a teenage genius, who finds a notebook that allows him to kill anyone by simply writing their name in it. Light uses the notebook to try to force the world into a utopia by killing criminals, and the show sparks an interesting philosophical conversation about the morality of his actions.
Cowboy Bebop
“Cowboy Bebop” might be the most iconic anime of all time, and for good reason. The anime is set in outer space but follows a western noir style format, following a group of bounty hunters on their adventures through the galaxy.
The series is only 26 episodes long, but its Jazz and Blues soundtrack mixed with its 90s style animation that makes you feel like you’ve been transported back in time can’t be beaten.
Samurai Champloo
If you like “Cowboy Bebop,” “Samurai Champloo” is another hit 26-episode anime from the same director, Shinichiro Watanabe.
The show follows two rival swordsmen as they accompany their companion on her quest through ancient Japan. Like “Cowboy Bebop,” the anime heavily mixes music, this time hip-hop, with the story to create a unique vibe.
The show draws on humor, but will also undoubtedly pull at your heartstrings along the way.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
“Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood” is the story of two brothers who stick together in a dark and twisted world. After trying to bring their mother back from the dead, and paying for it greatly, the brothers travel the world, trying to make themselves whole again.
The cartoonish animation style hides the fact that it’s easily the darkest anime on this list, and possibly one of the darkest television shows of all time, period.
Hunter x Hunter
“Hunter x Hunter” may seem like a kids’ show on the surface, but don’t let that fool you — it has a TV-MA rating for a reason. The anime follows a young boy named Gon Freecss and his friends as they search for Gon’s father, a famed Hunter.
Other than the adult content, the show’s animation style and vibe closely mirror that of Saturday morning cartoons, so if you’re looking for a momentary escape from reality and a throwback vibe that still appeals to adult college students, it’s a perfect choice.