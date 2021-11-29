“The medium is the message,” media scholar Marshall McLuhan iconically wrote in 1964. While he may have been talking about television, this lens has been applied to everything from Apple products to artificial intelligence. I believe McLuhan’s theory can be applied to warm beverages as well; the mug is the message.
A good mug can enhance a beverage, solidify a routine and make you smile. The most direct way that a mug influences its contents is by determining the drink’s volume. Sometimes smaller espresso-size cups do the trick, while other times bigger is better.
I spoke with Mariah Williams, a ceramics studio technician at the UO Craft Center, who swears by handmade mugs. “Whether it be my morning coffee or evening chamomile tea ritual, it is always out of a handmade mug,” Williams said. Here in Oregon, you do not have to go far to get a great handmade mug. Some of Williams’ favorite local makers include Nicole Marie Hummel Ceramics, Lunar Honey Ceramics and Pleasant Hill Pottery.
The holidays are a great time to purchase from these small businesses. Pleasant Hill Pottery is having its Annual Holiday Sale the weekend of Dec. 11 and 12 and will be open by appointment Dec. 13-24. The sale will take place at the Pleasant Hill Pottery facility, which is about a 15 minute drive from campus. Even closer is Clay Space, a Eugene ceramic studio that opened in 2008. They are having a holiday sale on Dec. 4 and 5, which you can RSVP to on their website.
In addition to these great local options, I would be remiss to leave out a few personal favorites. The Japanese Hasami Porcelain makes incredible mugs, tea pots, coffee drippers, trays and bottles, all of which fit together both literally and aesthetically. These made-in-Japan vessels start at about $23 and are not available locally.
When I am feeling especially cosmopolitan, I turn to my mug from the New York store Zabar’s, which sells some of my all-time favorite bagels and utilizes a great font for their logo. Or, when I want to represent where I am from in San Francisco, I will drink out of a mug from Excelsior Coffee or Ritual. I also adore traditional diner mugs, the very best of which can be found in used or vintage stores.
So, when you pour your next cup, pay special attention to your mug. Perhaps indulge and use your house’s favorite mug, or even consider picking up a new one. A good mug is sure to add character to your routine and might even lead a new friend to spark up a conversation.