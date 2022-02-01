The ever helpful Dictionary.com defines the word “crossbody” as “a type of bag having a long shoulder strap intended to be worn diagonally across the body.”
Crossbody purses have been popular for a few decades now — especially since 1993, when Kate Brosnahan Spade debuted her Sam Bag as one of her original six designs for the soon-to-be brand. The Sam Bag quickly became a status symbol for American women.
Kate Spade’s imprint on the world of bags is indisputable. But this article isn’t about purses; it’s about the receptacles sometimes referred to as slings, or shoulder bags. I’m willing to bet you know the type.
Nowadays, just about every clothing or accessory company has a crossbody bag to offer — from Jansport to Lululemon. However, the aesthetic of these packs has been defined predominantly by function focused, outdoorsy brands such as L.L Bean, The North Face or Topo Designs.
UO senior Cade Hole swears by his 8 liter Atom Sling bag, made by Patagonia. He describes it as a small bag, but with “BIG BAG features,” including zippered pockets of varying sizes and one on the shoulder strap. Hole works with fabric himself and has a self-described “bag problem.” This came across through his enthusiasm when asked about the topic. Many college students share this appreciation for these small bags — a versatile accessory to add to any outfit or bring on any adventure. Below are some crossbody bags I especially admire.
If you want to take an even more utilitarian approach than Patagonia, Chrome Industries offers a robust lineup of sling bags and hip packs. Chrome’s Mini Shoulder Bag MD is a great lightweight option. I have found this bag especially useful while traveling because its free-form structure allows it to be folded up and packed away with ease. Chrome also has bulkier slings available with more structure and pockets, such as their Kadet. All of their bags come with a lifetime warranty.
The San Francisco-based brand DSPTCH has a whole array of different high-quality crossbody bags. Their slim and medium sling pouches are both on sale right now. The former is a unique, square silhouette, and the latter is a more standard rectangular form. Both are made of heavy-duty cordura nylon, and all DSPTCH products are made in the USA.
Two other good Bay Area-based options are Inside Line Equipment’s Utility Organizer and Space Age Technologies’ Zine Holder. Both are variations on the standard geometry of a crossbody bag, the first being a “zippered weatherproof envelope,” and the second being “a cross between an XL musette and an everyday canvas tote.”
My own current go-to is Baggu’s Medium Nylon Crescent Bag. The crescent shape reaches a fine equilibrium between eye-catching and functional, and the seatbelt-style strap is comfortable for hours at a time. This bag also has zippered pockets on each interior side, which are game changers for carrying small things.
It would be a sin of omission to not acknowledge one fact about these crossbody bags: They are fanny packs. Countless marketing departments did the unfathomable with this rebrand, and our ability to carry things hands-free is all the better for it. So, next time you come across a fanny pack from generations past, shake the dust off and see it for what it has always had the potential to be — a crossbody bag.