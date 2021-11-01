Hygge is defined as “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well being.” The Danish word was everywhere a few years ago, attached to everything from thick carpets to pumpkin spice. Beyond its capitalist applications — hygge is actually quite a relevant concept to folks in places like Oregon, where the wintertime is, let’s face it, dark, dreary and difficult. As Country Living wrote in 2018, hygge is why Denmark is consistently ranked among the world’s happiest countries, “despite their infamously miserable winters.” The ability to cultivate warm, inviting interiors is quintessential to surviving the dark, cold, Nordic winters.
The key to hygge is the indoor component. In order to be content during the colder months, one has to craft an interior space that is as cozy as can be. In his book “The Little Book of Hygge,” Meik Wiking wrote that hygge is to Danes “what freedom is to Americans.” This is a helpful comparison to keep in mind; freedom does not always have to take place beyond the home. Cultivating a comfortable interior can make all the difference.
First and foremost, you do not want to be cold. This may seem obvious, but it cannot be overstated. No one likes waking up in the middle of the night because it is too cold. Flannel sheets are widely available, trendy and will keep most people warm the whole night through. There are plenty of flannel bedding options, from IKEA to Target and L.L. Bean. Before you consider purchasing some flannel sheets, it can be helpful to consider which specific item would make the biggest difference. For example, if you don’t use a top sheet, a flannel duvet cover might be the way to go, instead of a full sheet set.
Who says blankets are just for beds? Throw blankets can make the whole house more comfy and can be a more versatile option. IKEA makes a number of well-priced throw blankets. The POLARVIDE is my go to, at $3.99, but the ODDHILD’s little carrying case is certainly also appealing at $5.99. If you are looking for a more heavy duty choice, camping blankets are superb. Sierra Designs makes a great, large blanket for about $25, which can be bought at Target. Rumpl is a higher-end alternative, with their Puffy Blankets starting at $69. These blankets are made to last many seasons, making them good items to invest in. More importantly, you can often find used blankets at thrift stores that still have a whole lot of life left in them thanks to their long-lasting quality.
One essential item that might be less obvious than a blanket is a reliable, warm pair of socks. Here in Eugene, Coastal Farm and Ranch, on W 6th Avenue, stocks a variety of Darn Tough and Smartwool options. Darn Tough has one of the best warranties ever. Their socks are “unconditionally guaranteed for life” and are available in myriad heights, thicknesses and colors. RunHub Northwest, at High Street and E 5th Avenue, also has some great socks, especially for those who are more active hiking or biking.
Now that you’re warm indoors, you also want to be entertained. Eugene is spoiled with its bookstores, from Smith Family Bookstore to Tsunami Books, both on Willamette Street. Music can both lift your mood and fill the room. Ambient music, such as that by acclaimed British musician Brian Eno, can help you relax or focus — and can be a welcome, yet subtle, change from silence. There are also tons of great movies available to stream, from the new and incredible “Dune” on HBO Max to the countless films available for free to UO students through Kanopy.
You have your work cut out for you. While it continues to get dark early in the evening and stay dark late into the morning, make sure you have everything you need to be comfy and cozy in the warmth of your own abode. Denmark might have a head start on Eugene, but we too can be hygge.