Attending class in person again is quite a change. Having to remember everything from cables to calculators to coffee feels like an additional task for many students who are struggling to reinstate a routine.With the right essentials in your bag, this adjustment can feel a whole lot easier.
Bags themselves are a good place to start. A solid, reliable backpack is of course the standard choice. But, as one UO senior tweeted, “freshman move-in got it looking like the international canvas tote bag convention out here.”
The San-Francisco-turned-New-York brand BAGGU has come into vogue recently. Their Standard Baggu ($12) holds significantly more than a standard brown paper grocery bag, comes in 50 plus colorways and holds up to 50 pounds. If you’re looking to purchase a new daily reusable bag, a BAGGU is a great option. Whether you are in the market for a fresh one or going with your old faithful, a tote bag is a great thing to have with you as you are back on campus day in and day out.
Any bag can benefit from being internally organized. Taking a packing-cube-style approach can ensure that you are able to access the contents of your bag efficiently. Stasher bags, sturdier and more stylish than a typical bag organizer, are a great substitute for plastic, Ziploc-style bags, and are reliably sealable and waterproof. They come in sizes from “pocket” to half-gallon and can be bought at a number of places around town, including Down to Earth Home & Garden and Market of Choice. Target makes a more affordable — and still reliable — option, in snack, sandwich and gallon sizes, all priced under $10.
Little pouches can also be great for holding daily necessities like cords, keys and cards. The San Francisco-based brand DSPTCH makes a variety of high quality and very sleek, options. Their Accessory Pouch ($26 for two) is a personal favorite.
What you actually keep inside these various storage options can make or break any school day. To make sure your phone and other devices stay alive, a spare cable or two is a must. The Target brand Heyday makes impressively dependable cords, especially given that most of their options are around $10.
In addition to keeping your phone charged, you may also need to keep yourself energized. Portland’s Stumptown Coffee makes a few insulated MiiR travel mugs with different colorful patterns on them. It can also be fun to represent your own personal favorite coffee or tea shop, whether that be here in Oregon or elsewhere. Poking around on stores’ websites can often yield a hip and unique coffee tumbler, and you’ll be supporting a small business.
After all your essential bases are covered, you also want to be sure to have fun and come prepared, of course. Throwing a bespoke or personally meaningful item into your bag can be a good practice to get into. This could be a disposable camera, a favorite hat, a magazine you enjoy, a special pen or even a basketball — just to give you a few ideas.
Having a well-stocked everyday carry can really help smooth out a long week, month or term. Instead of fumbling around looking in your bag for the one crayon you have to take notes, take a few minutes to think about what tools you need to succeed daily. It will serve you well in the long run — and might just put an extra spring in your step, too.