With the recent shift in season comes a new wave of fashion. The University of Oregon student body proves to be unique when it comes to style, whether it be in the snow, rain or sun. Three UO students share what they will miss from winter fashion, what they look forward to wearing this spring and their predictions for spring season trends on campus.

Goodbye layering

Second-year psychology major Audrey Tu will miss layering the most with the rise in temperatures. With her minimalist style — plain or simple patterned clothing — Tu finds comfort in the versatility of layering.

"I love that in winter you get to layer. I love layering," Tu said. "Also jackets I feel are not taken advantage of enough. You can get a trench coat in there or even a sweater vest underneath."

For first-year psychology major Talani Anetema, it’s a similar story. Anetema said she rarely has the chance to wear warm clothing in her home state, California, so she was excited to attend UO and be able to layer. Similar to Tu, Anetema enjoyed the possibilities that cold weather brings to fashion.

"I'm from California so we don't really wear puffer jackets, in Southern California at least," Anetema said. "I got good use out of it but I am kinda gonna miss it."

Fourth-year philosophy major Zuri Brown said she will miss turtlenecks the most as they are easy and simple but effective in portraying her on-the-go style. Brown said she prefers to focus on make-up and hair rather than clothing. Further, Brown said she will miss layering — but not the weather. She believes layering won't fully go out of style, but could change with the seasons.

"I've seen a lot of people using shrugs," Brown said. "I think we will still be seeing layering, but what will change is the length of the clothing."

Hello flowy bottoms

Whether it be skirts, pants or dresses, each student expressed excitement for flowy bottoms. With these types of bottoms, they said they would match with a more form-fitting top, like a tank top. They also shared personal go-to pieces of clothing for the upcoming weather.

Tu said she is excited to wear the white dress she recently got online. The dress has a fitted top and comes out at the waist for a flowy look. It is less restricted than other dresses, Tu said.

Anetema said she is thrilled to show people a new skirt her friend bought for her.

"I just got this cargo skirt my friend brought back from Korea that I haven't had a chance to wear yet since it has been so rainy," Anetema said. "I'm so tired of wearing jeans every day."

Brown said she has nothing specific in mind, but she can't wait to finally be able to wear less clothing since she recently transferred.

"I'm not a winter fashionista," Brown said. "I like to show some skin and be warm like wearing crop tops and shorts."

Spotting trends

Tu thinks there are two possible big trends that may appear this spring: combat boots paired with flowy skirts or tube tops with oversized jean shorts. She said though these are not her go-to style, she has a feeling she will be seeing a lot of these outfits soon.

In contrast, Anetema said she thinks the trend of knitwear will transition into spring. Currently, knitwear is seen most in beanies and sweaters, but she said we would begin to see more knit tops as well as a color palette change from earth tones to more pronounced colors.

Brown said the most drastic change will be the wearing of dresses. She said dresses fit the on-the-go personalities and are easier to plan since it is one article of clothing.

Although it's difficult to predict what trends we will be seeing in the future, UO students will always find ways to uniquely dress.