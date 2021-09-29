As college students enter into their first year, they are exposed to new experiences and people, while also trying to figure themselves out. Some may be starting a new romantic relationship or figuring out their sexual orientation. Generally, U.S. culture avoids the topic of sex, but the University of Oregon proudly takes a stance on integrating sexual health into the everyday lives of students. One unique thing about UO is the sheer amount of sexual health resources available to students at no or low cost. While this makes many parents grimace, the reality is that many students are sexually active and/or figuring out their sexual/gender identity during college.
One of the largest campus resources is Protection Connection, which started over two years ago. This service provides students with safer sex supplies and educational materials. Julia Odenthal, a student worker who runs this service, said “Protection Connection is a really cool program that exists. It has two primary modes of function which is distribution and education.”
The distribution allows for sex supply hot spots which are located in the Erb Memorial Union, the Rec Center and some student organizations. These hot spots have free condoms, dental dams, love gloves and other barrier contraceptives available for students. Protection Connection also has a Residence Hall service that allows students to order a box of contraceptives of their choice to their dorm. Also, those who are living off-campus can order condoms or dental dams and pick them up.
Odenthal went on to talk about the educational aspect of Protection Connection, which focuses on giving students accurate information on sexual health. Protection Connection volunteers present information at events when requested to, pass out pamphlets to students and write a monthly newsletter and table weekly.
“Protection Connection offers a variety of barrier supplies and safer sex for any kind of sex and body,” Odenthal said. “We also offer a lot of educational resources so students can be informed about sexual health.”
Another valuable resource that exists on campus is the Wellness Vending Machine. This machine is housed in the EMU, in the little alcove next to the fishbowl bathrooms and Chipotle. In it, students can find barrier contraceptives like condoms, dental dams and more. The best part of this machine is that students have access to Plan B for $20. Plan B is usually sold at pharmacies and can cost upwards of $50.
The Sexual Violence Prevention and Education organization provides various educational and sex-positive resources/events including Get Explicit, Sex Cafe and Sexaul Assault Awareness Month. SVPE is an organization that is meant to reduce the prevalence of sexual assault on the university’s campus. They run trainings on sexual violence prevention, support other student groups and much more. Nate Blair, SVPE’s student director, said the coolest program they run is Get Explicit, which is a required training for freshman that teaches students about consent, sexual relationship and boundaries.
“I have to be biased,” Blair said. “The SVPE team provides some of my favorite sexual health resources. Just because we are working on new presentations similar to Get Explicit that are meant to expand topics, and we get to be very intersectional in the work we do.”
Blair also mentioned The Organization Against Sexual Assault which puts on fun events on campus like Sex Toy Bingo, which has been a hit in the past. According to Blair, other resources similar to OASA include the Care and Advocacy Program which is meant to help students who may be in a sexual crisis through support, education and advocacy.
“The two ways we can look at sexual health resources on campus are like the physical resources such as Duck Nest, Protection Connection,” Blair said. “We also have a bunch of resources that deal with sexual wellness, like OASA who focus on positive sexuality and sexual experiences.”
Another organization that provides help for students is the Men's Resource Center. The center focuses its programming on combating toxic masculinity and redefining what it means to be a man. Akin to that, the Women’s Center has programming and events centered around women’s sex-positive experience and offers safe sex supplies in its space.
The Health Center also has a myriad of services available for students. There is an STI Screening Clinic, breast and testicular exams and contraception care. Health workers can also sign students up for Oregon ContraceptiveCare, also known as CCare, which is a federal program that provides free birth control and contraceptive services to those who qualify. In additional to all that, the Counseling Center, housed within the health center, has therapists and counselors that specialize in LGTBQ topics and sexual violence among many.
It’s clear that, for the most part, UO has an impressive list of sexual health resources. So, if you’re a student who needs some help when it comes to sex, these organizations have resources available all year round.