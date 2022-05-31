For a nostalgic night in, watch “Eighth Grade”

This one’s a tear-jerker. Graduation is a tender time, and “Eighth Grade” is a tender movie. Although it’s based on middle school, not college, “Eighth Grade” captures the heart-wrenching moments of anxiety and excitement that follow a life transition. Elsie Fisher (Kayla) gives an award-winning performance, and the 2018 film almost acts like a period piece that encapsulates what middle school was like in the 2010s. You’ll be laughing at Vine references and sobbing at timeless hormonal arguments that Kayla has with her dad. I would recommend watching “Eighth Grade” with your close friends or roommates, some pizza and a box of tissues.

When you’re feeling fun and funky, watch “Booksmart”

One of my pet peeves is when people call “Booksmart” the female “Superbad” — why compare two hilarious and amazing movies! If pubescent Jonah Hill and Michael Cera are more your style, hop on the “Pineapple Express,” but I choose Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein every time. Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart” is outrageously funny, complex and captures the beauty of ‘I’m only going to go to school with these people for two more weeks’ like no other film. Although it's based in high school, the feeling of graduating is timeless. Plus, the film has a killer score and indie darling Nico Hiraga. If you’re hosting a grad dinner and looking for something fun to put on, give “Booksmart” a chance.

“The Devil Wears Prada” is for the ambitious grads

Need a hype movie for that summer internship? Feeling like a fish out of water in your new office space? “The Devil Wears Prada” is the film for you. Anne Hathaway stars as Andrea Sachs, a new assistant at Runway Magazine, where she works under her militant boss Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). “The Devil Wears Prada” is full of fun montages and 2000s nostalgia, not to mention Stanley Tucci. The film details the complications of balancing a demanding job and a social life in your 20s — and most importantly shows that in the end, everything will turn out fine. I’d recommend watching “The Devil Wears Prada” right after turning in your final assignments to unwind and look toward the future.

A sprinkle of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” for some childlike wonder

Adulthood doesn’t have to be without its mysteries. “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” tells the story of Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller): a man who loves his job but never gets to take any risks. When the opportunity for adventure presents itself, he takes it, and a wild goose chase of events ensues. The soundtrack in “Walter Mitty” is life changing, and the movie reminds us that working isn’t the most important part of living. If you’re worried that moving into the corporate world will hinder your sense of adventure, put on “Walter Mitty.” I’m sure you’ll book the next cheap flight to Iceland for your grad trip right after.

“Animal House” because you’ll always be a Duck

Need I say more? Between “Shout” and the famous Eugene landmarks, “Animal House” is the perfect film to watch to reminisce on your time at UO. Being a college student is way different than it was in the 60s — I doubt any of us relate to the frat brothers in Delta Tau Chi now — but this goofy film is sure to instill some laughs. And it’s awesome to see the UO Campus in a movie! Turn on “Animal House” when you’re in the dumps and have a giggle; you’ll always be a Duck!