While many self-help books are little more than capitalist propaganda on how to get rich or useless commentary on how to stop being afraid, here are a few self-help books that won’t waste your time.
"The Ethical Slut: A Guide to Infinite Sexual Possibilities"
Janet W. Hardy
‘The Ethical Slut’ discusses exactly what the title suggests: polyamorous relationships. Whether exploring ethical non-monogamy or not, the pillars of this book are applicable amongst all healthy connections. The authors explore communication and respect, both for one’s self and partner(s), along with consistent productive communication and self reflection. They use the idea of “agreements” rather than “rules,” allowing emotional sustainability and space to honor these agreements without feeling suffocated or lashing out. Regardless of what kind of relationship you’re in, or what types of relationships you’d like to learn about, this book is a good place to start.
"I Hate You, Don't Leave Me: Understanding the Borderline Personality"
Dr. Jerold J. Kreisman, Hal Straus
In America, there are an estimated 14 million sufferers of Borderline Personality Disorder. Up until recently, the condition went largely undiagnosed. In ‘I Hate You, Don’t Leave Me,’ Kreisman and Straus examine the multi-faceted nature of a disorder that often looks different for every person suffering, while offering cogitable advice for loved ones coping.
"How Not To Die: Discover the Foods Scientifically Proven to Prevent and Reverse Disease"
Michael Greger, MD
Michael Greger, founder of health resource NutritionFacts.org, wrote a book. In it, he explains how to prevent and reverse many of the causes of disease-related deaths. ‘How Not to Die’ is divided into three parts: the first being major causes of death, the second examining food groups and what exactly is in the foods that make them so healthy and the third a list of references. Unsurprisingly, Greger recommends eating whole, plant-based foods. However, if that’s not the dietary direction you choose to take, the book is still brimming with helpful information to preserve and protect your health.
"Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar"
Cheryl Strayed
First things first: if you haven’t listened to the New York Times podcast or read the column “Dear Sugars,” you are encouraged to do so promptly. ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ is a collection of excerpts from the column, all advice from Oregonian and ‘Wild’ author Cheryl Strayed. As with the nature of advice columns, the topics vary widely, making the collection palatable for almost anyone. Instead of dishing out easy solutions, Strayed speaks from her past experiences. ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ brims with love, humor and heart-wrenching stories of being human.