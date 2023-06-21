On June 10 and 11, the Hope Theatre filled with community members watching “Who Knew?” This original musical was created by and featured UO’s and Lane County’s disability communities.

“I invite you to use the space in ways that work for you,” Director of Disability Studies Minor Betsy Wheeler said prior to the play’s start. She invited audience members to sing, dance, stim and fidget. The theater also featured all-gender wheelchair-accessible restrooms and unscented soaps. Backstage cast members had a table filled with fidget toys they could play with between scenes.

UO students who registered for “Story Circle Theatre” worked alongside community members over the 10-week term to bring the play to life. They spent the first few weeks in story circles where they shared personal experiences with their disabilities. Wheeler then combined the stories into the play’s script.

Wheelchairs, colostomy bags, insomnia, service dogs, suicidal thoughts, ADHD and bipolar disorder — these are just some of the ways the cast and crew move through the world. In the first scene of the play, these often challenging experiences were highlighted as well as some of the ways the cast help themselves and one another. These included aid in seemingly simple ways such as grabbing coffee with a friend or having someone help you with the dishes. “These are the ways we move though the world and take care of ourselves and one another,” two actors recited in unison.

The play’s use of the cast members’ stories created a raw, real and emotional feeling. For Ms. Wheelchair Oregon USA 2023, Melinda Preciado, the play was especially touching. She lost her right leg two years ago and has been advocating for “adapting America for all” ever since.

“I’m usually not much of a quick crier and I definitely couldn’t even control it,” Preciado said. “It’s like you know you’re not alone but when you see it…you can cry together, you can laugh together and you can just totally understand where each other is coming from.”

Act 2 began with a scene titled “AuTetris.” The scene talked about the inaccurate belief some hold that vaccination causes autism. The scene began with an actor playing the role of a teacher asking the class if they would give their children vaccines if the vaccines would increase their child’s risk of autism. The students said they would not. “They’d rather risk their kids’ lives than have them be like us,” one cast member recited. “Vaccines do not cause autism, though if they did that would be ok,” another cast member added.

Lexi Reed, one of the actors in the AuTetris scene, has autism and ADHD. “Disabled people are often marginalized,” they said. Reed said they hoped the play would help the audience “see disabled people for people.”

As the play ended, the cast members began dancing, inviting the crowd to join them. Many audience members got up from their seats or rolled over in their wheelchairs. Those who remained seated clapped their hands along with the music. The ending felt representative of the play’s goal. It was a celebration of the many ways people move through the world.