Make sure you have your ticket ready on platform nine and three-quarters because you’re about to take the Hogwarts Express to nostalgia in the third installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

“Secrets of Dumbledore” is an absorbing film that will keep you on the edge of your seat with suspense and sentimental references to the “Harry Potter” films. With a plot revolving around a young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, the film takes us on a journey back to Hogwarts as the Hogwarts professor — with help from Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) — gathers the original Dumbledore’s army to fight the villain determined to conquer the muggle and wizarding world: his ex-lover Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

The explicit confirmation of Dumbledore’s queer sexuality is an exciting victory for queer fans. Right at the beginning, as Dumbledore is having a conversation with Grindelwald that seems to confirm their developing enemy relationship, Dumbledore offers a simple explanation as to why he used to follow Grindelwald’s vision to change the world as young adults.

“Because I was in love with you,” Dumbledore said.

Because of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic tweets and views, queer Harry Potter fans have not had a lot to celebrate. Yet the problematic “Harry Potter” author and screenwriter for “Fantastic Beasts” isn’t the only controversy related to the series.

Actor Johnny Depp was originally cast for Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Crimes of Grindelwald” but was asked to resign by Warner Bros. due to domestic abuse allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard. Further, actor Ezra Miller — portraying Credence — was recently arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment.

These controversies may have been the cause for such an underwhelming opening weekend at the box office domestically with 43 million dollars in ticket sales. This is even less than the previous “Harry Potter” movie low set by “Crimes of Grindelwald” — a film with many negative reviews.

That said, “Secrets of Dumbledore” certainly keeps viewers much more engaged than “Crimes of Grindelwald.” The storyline is based on Dumbledore trying to prevent Grindelwald from winning a major election that will place him in a position of great power — giving him the ability to invade the non-magical world unhindered. The plot shows Dumbledore’s plan to fight against Grindelwald, who also has the known ability to see glimpses of the future with the help of a rare, faun-like creature called a qilin.

Dumbeldore’s strategy to fight an enemy who knows the future is to keep him guessing. No individual in Dumbledore’s Army knows all of the details and moving parts of the plan, and the plan has no specifics. The more things that don’t go according to plan, the better.

Because of this no-plan plan, the audience is also kept in the dark about what’s going to happen. As the characters go where Dumbeldore tells them, you feel that uncertainty as well. Where did Dumbledore send Newt’s “essential” assistant, and why? Why did Dumbledore send Jacob — the muggle — in with Hogwarts Professor Eulalie Hicks (Jessica Williams) to stop an assasination attempt? Not to mention, who is going to be assassinated?

These questions will roll through your mind as the film goes on. Although this strategy — a plot point keeping the audience guessing with the characters — is a bit cliché, it is effective at keeping the audience engaged.

Interestingly, Newt — the series protagonist — is not as central to this film. While he is an irreplaceable helper for Dumbledore, that’s what his main role in this film seems to be: helping fulfill Dumbledore’s plan. Even one of the major romances of the series, between Newt and Auror Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston) has little presence, as Newt says Tina is “very busy.” Her character is not in the film until the very end.

The film addresses the romance between Tina’s sister Queenie (Alison Sudol) and Jacob. After Jacob declined marriage in the previous film, Queenie ran to the darkside and joined Grindelwald, using her empathic powers at his will. Although she is not a central character of the film, Yates creates complexity in her character as she rediscovers the good in herself with Jacob.

A fun aspect of the film for fans is Yate’s references to the “Harry Potter” series scattered throughout the film, like Aberforth’s magical mirror and the room of requirement. Little explanation is offered about these magical tools for the group, as Director David Yates clearly meant it to excite Harry Potter fans who already know what these things are. Yates plays on the sentimentality of fans throughout the film in a way that helps garner and keep interest.

Even if you were disappointed with “Crimes of Grindlewald,” this film offers a little more hope for fans of the series. The ending wraps up a lot of loose ends — implying there may not be more films. “Secrets of Dumbledore” is meant to be the third of five films, but a Variety article noted Warner Bros. may be waiting to see sales from “Secrets of Dumbledore.”

If you want to see a “Fantastic Beasts” movie in theaters, now may be your last chance. Don’t worry — it’s not as disappointing as the last one.