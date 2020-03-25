In Jan. 2019, the British streaming-based comedy television show “Sex Education” took Netflix by storm. Successful both critically and in audience sentiment, the raunchy, straight-to-the-point television show saw its second season released a year later on Jan. 17, 2020 — and it doesn’t disappoint.
The first season left off with Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) with unresolved issues regarding their own relationship while the latter starts dating Ola (Patricia Allison). Otis’ flamboyant best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and the headmaster’s closeted son Adam (Connor Swindells) have sex but the latter is shipped off to military school. Closer to home, the relationship between Otis’ sex-therapist mom (Gillian Anderson) and his girlfriend Ola’s father Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) is strained while the children’s romance reaches new heights when they kiss for the first time.
The season had a climatic — pardon the pun — end when, finally, after struggling before with his own insecurities surrounding his mother’s profession and employment at his school, the aroused highschooler is finally able to masturbate.
With the recently released second season, many of these various plotlines are either continued or resolved with the television-show’s trademark raunchy, British humor.
Now, Otis can’t stop. His relationship with Ola fizzles when he’s confronted by Maeve about the strong feelings she’s had for him and Ola realizes that she’s pansexual and attracted to Lily (Tanya Reynolds). His mom’s and Jakob’s relationship is virtually nonexistent and in the end, Adam returns and swoops Eric off-his-feet and out-of-the-arms of his new boyfriend Rahim (Sami Outalbali). All this while the school they attend becomes overrun with Chlamydia.
While the first season dealt primarily with heterosexual relationships — despite the flamboyantly queer Eric’s romantic troubles — the second season introduces pansexuality and delves deeper into the intricacies of both the straight and gay relationships introduced before.
In doing so, the television-show has broadened what was already a wide range of stigmatized sexual behaviors and has brought them to the mainstream with its intentionally blunt directness.
On the day of the second season’s release, Netflix projected that it would reach 40 million views within the month of its release.
In fact, the second season has been so successful that a third season has been green-lit, with a 72-second teaser trailer featuring Alistair Petrie who teases the relationship between his character’s son, Adam, and Eric with “I wonder what is in store for these two cherubs, well, I suppose you’ll have to find out in season three, won’t you?" There is no doubt that season three will be exciting, raunchy and will introduce all sorts of new conflicts and relationships.