Twenty five years after the horrific killings in Woodsboro, a new murderer emerges donning the signature ghostface mask. Two sisters, Tara and Sam Carpenter, have been targeted and must figure out who the killer is before more of their friends fall victim to the ghostface.
“Scream (2022)” is a breath of fresh air and manages to successfully blend the themes of both the slasher and the whodunnit genres the original films were known for.
Narratively, this movie provides what you would expect from a “Scream” movie. It starts out with a young woman answering a phone call from a mysterious stranger asking her what her favorite scary movie is, followed by a string of murders. This film establishes its own narrative, though, while still making plenty of callbacks to earlier movies.
Something to keep in mind with this franchise in particular is how often the films go into “meta” themes, meaning that the movie is often self aware and makes commentary on itself. For example, the events of the previous movies exist within the narrative and have actually been adapted into their own slasher films “Stab.” Characters within “Scream” will make reference to these films, often in a comical manner, or discuss the typical tropes of the genre, such as the killer always being someone within the close-knit friend group. I wasn’t always a big fan of this, but there is a certain charm to how the characters essentially reenact and point out flaws that characters in horror movies often fall victim to.
The two characters the film spends the most time with are the sisters Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam (Melissa Barrera). The two share a rocky family history, with Sam leaving the family when Tara was young and only recently coming back. It was engaging to watch them work through their issues while grappling with the killer at large. Barrera fills the role of the main character with confidence, and I enjoyed her as both an amateur detective and a determined sister. Ortega was also incredible — absolutely fierce and determined in her fights while also delivering intimate and emotional moments. These two are a force to be reckoned with, and I’m glad that the film does not present them as helpless, because they are far from it.
The film also brings back characters from past entries, and they are all stand out roles. Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is a staple of the “Scream” franchise, and I was happy to find that she played more than a simple cameo role in the narrative. Other returning cast members include the reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and the sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), who also share major plot points. Campbell and Cox have incredible chemistry when on set together and complement the new members of the cast excellently. Arquette’s performance was also stunning, capturing the protective nature he is known for while delivering a new emotional side to his character. Deputy Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton) is also present, but I didn’t find her performance to be as outstanding or memorable as her fellow cast members.
“Scream” manages to feel like a classic slasher flick while maintaining a modern cast and setting. The stakes feel high, and like the killer could strike at any moment which made for a tense atmosphere. The mystery of who the killer was persisted all the way up to the reveal and always kept me guessing as to who was under the mask. After watching this film, you might just have a new answer if someone calls you up to ask what your favorite scary movie is.