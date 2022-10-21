If you haven’t noticed, pop-punk is experiencing a revival. Trailblazed by the likes of pop-punk pioneers blink-182 and Green Day, this alternative subgenre of rock seemed to experience a bit of a lull in recent years among today’s generation of emerging artists. But now, WILLOW is here to bring it back, and she is as bold and striking as ever on her new album “<COPINGMECHANISM>”.

Similar to Machine Gun Kelly’s career shift from rap into the pop-punk sound with 2020’s “Tickets to My Downfall,” WILLOW joined the party after the release of her 2021 single “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” featuring none other than blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Since then, the singer has made a dramatic career switch into the pop-punk scene, bringing the sound to a new, young audience and serving as a ringleader for the emerging punk revival. Her new project further solidifies her emo punk rebirth, with airtight performances, bigger melodies and a personality and flair that we have never seen from her before.

The opening track “<maybe> it’s my fault” brings an infectious energy from the jump. The catchy, easy-to-please guitar riff at the intro feels fun and chipper, which is matched by a simple vocal melody after a few bars. Right when you think you know where the song is going, in comes a ferocious switch up in the guitar, bringing an intimidating, violent intensity that rattles the core. WILLOW accompanies the dark, pounding guitar riff with a fiery scream that fills your veins, leading to the anthemic hook that cannot come without banging your head through the air — let’s just say this track favors people with longer hair. The vocals are raw and ambitious, and the instrumentation is next-level with a menacing force that will lift you out of your seat. This song easily contends for one of my favorite tracks of the year.

“Falling Endlessly” keeps the energy at a high level with a quick tempo and a demanding sense of urgency. The slappy drums kick off the track to get the rhythm going, which is quickly met by yet another anthem at the chorus with soaring vocals that can fill the room. The positive and upbeat feeling of the music contradicts the lyrical content, where WILLOW projects her feelings of being stuck and hopeless, and almost losing herself along the way. Nonetheless, the track feels sunny and bright, like an adventurous summer day, while still sticking to some of the darker, heavy-sounding musical elements that define the punk aesthetic. It’s easy to get lost in the track’s radiant charisma, despite some of its ominous themes.

Following the untamed and aggressive nature of the first two tracks, “curious/furious” begins with a slower, melancholic vibe, featuring WILLOW’s soft croon about dealing with the mental battles many people deal with in life. The energetic melody kicks in at the hook, which again brings a sanguine feeling amidst the gloomy lyrics about her inner struggles, which can be hard to avoid. Sonically, the verses and the chorus pose an interesting juxtaposition in mood, switching from a cloudy, depressive sound to a more joyous tone, which helps to express her unstable emotions more clearly through sound as well as words.

“Split” digs even deeper into the murky and bleak energy experienced in “curious/furious.” A somber guitar melody at the start paired with WILLOW’s softer, relaxed vocals offer the tracklist the flipside of the more energetic moods heard in the beginning of the album. The rhythm does pick up further into the verses and fully explodes at the chorus, but the overall feeling remains more dismal and reflective. Additional layering of the vocals provides more flavor into the melody with roaring drums to fill the gaps. At this point, it's clear that WILLOW knows how to make songs that really stick.

After some mellow moments found in the middle of the tracklist, the loud aggression comes around again with “ur a <stranger>,” but this time around with even more power and force. This track brings back the dense, metal aesthetics through the thundering guitar riff that growls into your ears. The down picking style of the guitar feels reminiscent of Metallica or other metal bands, giving the album a taste of a heavier flavor of rock and contributing to a more versatile palette of rock inspiration. As opposed to most of the metal bands that this track was potentially influenced by, WILLOW offers lightweight and airy vocals that float over the track, adding a feminine touch to a mostly male-dominated genre, which feels refreshing across the album as a whole.

The album closes with “BATSHIT!,” blending many of the stylistic choices found in the rest of the tracklist. Booming drums, a boisterous ringing guitar melody at the start, a softer switch up at the verses, a climactic chorus with WILLOW yelling from the rooftops — this song has it all. The track seems to briefly sum up everything she wanted to create across the project in a conclusive banging fashion.

Upon completion of the album’s swift 30 minute listening experience, WILLOW’s fervor and passionate energy still ring in your head — in the best possible way. This new installment sees her fully embracing her career-defining punk style and expression, leading the way for a new generation to hop on the pop-punk wave. It’s certain now that WILLOW has truly found her form, and she’s here to make one thing clear: rock is not dead!