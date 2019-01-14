George Watsky, popularly known as Watsky, is a Bay Area native rapper, spoken word poet and visual artist. Watsky gained popularity from appearing on Russell Simmons’ HBO “Def Poetry” series and releasing his 2012 track, “Pale Kids Rap.” Watsky’s new album, “COMPLAINT,” is a small glimpse of the range he has as an artist.
Watsky has gained titles that go beyond your average rapper. His debut essay collection titled “How to Ruin Everything,” went on to become a New York Times Bestseller. Though this album is a quick piece, his lyrical abilities shine throughout it.
“COMPLAINT” gives fans and new listeners a quick glimpse of what he is all about. In the first track, “Welcome to the family,” there is a sense of bringing in a new listener or welcoming already situated fans who are ready to hear Watsky. Upon listening to the first few tracks, one gets the idea that Watsky is talking to a specific person, especially with “All Like Whatever and “Mean Ass Drunk.” Whether the songs are about a love interest or a general listener is not made clear, but it still makes for a relatable listen.
Watsky’s vocal ability is a notable aspect of the album. Though his voice does not stand out much from other lyrical rappers such as Logic or Macklemore, Watsky makes sure to differentiate himself with melodies and humorous moments within the album. This album is more tune-based and relies on the melodies more than lyrics, which can either be a good or bad thing depending on the listener.
Throughout the album, there is a natural combination of different genres of music that does not sound forced or out of place. The transition between “Feels Alright” and “Limo 4 Emos” is a perfect example of the mesh between hard rock with heavy guitar chords and a nice mellow song based on melodies. The balance between these two is Watsky’s constant, articulate wordplay.
This album does a good job of keeping a consistent sound from start to finish. Each song serves its purpose and does what it needs to do. For a short album, this is crucial — doing just enough to grab the listener in for the time needed. Overall, for a nine-track album, Watsky manages to reel in new listeners and update old listeners with a classic round of rhymes and melodies.
With the new album making its debut, Watsky will be headed out on tour later this month. For more information, check out his website at http://georgewatsky.com. The album is available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.