“El Camino” is a reflective journey of a man’s struggle with his past, in search of a brighter future. The film serves as an epilogue to the popular television drama “Breaking Bad”, exploring the immediate aftermath of the series finale that aired 6 years ago. The Netflix original film follows fan-favorite meth cook Jesse Pinkman, with Aaron Paul reprising his role, in his journey to start fresh after the series’ events.
“El Camino” picks up seconds after the end of the series, with Jesse riding off in the titular car after escaping his captors, a plotline from the final episodes. The film follows Jesse’s wellbeing after eluding law enforcement and acquiring a clean slate, not only from the trauma of being held captive and tortured, but of the series as a whole.
Writer and director Vince Gilligan is still incredibly strong in his abilities to bring these characters to life,with incredible dialogue and character beats. It’s clear that Gilligan understands his characters after all these years, still rich and fully realized. A flashback featuring Jesse and Todd (Jesse Plemons) highlights this exploration while the two get rid of a body. Todd forgets his belt around the victim’s neck after the pair rolls a body up in a carpet and proceeds to put it back on. It’s the quiet dark humor and details that Gilligan excellently delivered in “Breaking Bad” and is still able to achieve here.
Visually, the film is able to retain the feel of the series the warm toned environments of New Mexico, while leveling up to a slicker cinematic experience. Not to say “Breaking Bad” wasn’t cinematic, it was a beautifully made show. “El Camino” just wipes off a layer of dust and opts for a cleaner look. One shot in particular stands out among the rest as truly gorgeous. A wide shot from above an apartment, showing countless Jesse’s in every room all at once, searching maddly for a hidden fortune of money displays an adept cinematographic eye. Gilligan and his team have a keen sense of making the mundane look remarkable.
The events of the present are interwoven with flashbacks of scenes from the series to allow Jesse to reflect, seeing as he spends most of the film alone. A majority of the flashbacks are to moments during his captivity, which allows the film to bring back Todd. Other flashbacks throughout offer a way to bring back many familiar faces, including the original leading man Bryan Cranston as Walter White. A scene with Jesse offers a depressing juxtaposition of character, as. the once colorful Jesse now suffers from PTSD. Any excuse to watch Cranston and Paul act together in these roles again is welcome, as their chemistry is still electric.
One couldn’t help but wonder if this movie should be made, even as a fan of the series. Is there enough plot and story left to warrant a film? And if there is, will it dilute the strength of the series that preceded it? Following a rather flawless run of 5 seasons, will this film disappoint? Fortunately the film proves to be a glorious reunion of characters for fans of the series, as well as a fitting send off for a beloved character. “El Camino” more than justifies a visit back to the world of “Breaking Bad” with a heartfelt final entry to the series. Although it’s hard not to want more, it’s easy to be happy with this ending.