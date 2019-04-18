Nic is an Arts and Culture writer for the Daily Emerald. Mostly music stuff, you know. You can also hear him DJ on KWVA every Wednesday... Jimmy Buffet and Captain Beefheart... that sort of stuff.

Follow Nic Castillon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today