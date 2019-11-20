Charlie’s Angels are back on the big screen yet again with a brand new business model, a fresh set of faces and an advanced set of ideals. What started as a television show in the 70s and 80s starring Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson has since grown into a big screen phenomenon. The first revival of the series was in a two part movie series in 2000 and 2003 starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu. The concept of using girl power for the greater good has survived through the years as the next chapter of the angels has been reopened with this new film.
Right off the bat there are some distinct and drastic changes to the original versions of Charlie’s Angels. Charlie’s Townshend’s Agency is a massive global organization in the new film, with angels stationed all over the world. In the past productions there is a supporting character named Bosley, portrayed first by Bill Murray in 2000 and Bernie Mac in 2003.
In this film the audience is introduced to Bosley as a status symbol in the general organization originally started by Charles Townshend. The character of John Bosley dates back to the television show version; he serves as the angel’s confidant, assistant and almost always has perfect comedic timing. In this version there are several Bosley’s all over the world to accompany the angels who are working globally. This concept is wildly confusing because they all identify themselves solely as “Bosley” despite being many different people. The decision to keep the Bosley name but not one consistent character filling the role was a strange choice, but fitting with the new global angels concept.
Elizabeth Banks is the main Bosley shown throughout the entire film alongside the main stars and is introduced as being the first ever angel to be upgraded to “Bosley status.” But Banks doesn’t just star in the film, she also co-wrote and directed. Incorporating all of the girl power, sarcastic humor and jam-packed action scenes from the past angels, Banks’s version fits perfectly within the franchise. Banks is the first female ever to direct a film in this franchise and her version, unlike all past productions, does not focus so much on the sexualization of the angels themselves. In previous films the angels were clad in overly sexualized outfits while men gawked at them in the background. Banks spares the discomfort in this film and allows the angels to wear clothing that is actually practical for the situations they are in — fighting bad guys. For example, in the 2000 version Diaz’s character is first introduced answering her door wearing underpants to accept a mail delivery while the postman stares at her speechless.
The main stars in this film are Sabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart), Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott), and Jane Kano (Ella Balinska). Together the trio creates an interesting dynamic of friendship, competition and slight annoyance towards one another.
Stewart’s character Sabina is skilled but goofy, always hungry and constantly making strange comments. Stewart pulls it off well, balancing her foolish one liners with action scenes in which she is head butting a villian.
Balinksa’s character Jane is the hard core and rigid to Sabina’s loose and goofy, the same dynamic used between Diaz and Liu in the older films. Right from the beginning it is shown that the two shouldn’t get along well and that they have two very different mindsets. But, in true movie trope fashion the unmatching pair become best friends by the end of the film. This friendship is crucial to the angels theme of sisterhood and it is fairly charming. There is also a moment where Jane breaks down her stone cold exterior and sobs hysterically when she thinks that something horrible has happened to Sabina.
Overall, the most endearing character in the film is Scott’s Elena, a scientific genius that is a perfect balance of clumsy, courageous and comedic. The vomit-prone and constantly screaming character starts off as a damsel in distress but finishes the film as a strong and confident woman. Though she is not an official angel, she eagerly works to help Sabina and Jane throughout the entire film.
This film has taken Charlie’s Angels to a whole new level, adding in global growth and quite a few more twists along the way. It’ll take a little bit of adjusting for fans of the older versions to understand the new dynamics and the drastic changes to the Townshend Agency in general but all in all these changes were crucial to make the franchise relevant today. Banks’s version is the most diverse, includes more feminist ideals and has all of the trademark action and humor of Charlie’s Angels.