Season one of “Bridgerton” swept the TV sphere in December of 2020. The show was fast-paced but a slow burn, capturing audiences with its beautiful characters and set design. In the depths of quarantine, it was easy to get lost in Daphne and the Duke’s complex courting affairs. When I heard Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne) was taking a back seat in season two and Rege-Jean Page (Duke Simon) wouldn’t be in the season at all, I was disappointed but intrigued. Viewers went into season two of “Bridgerton” blind, and the reviews were a mixed bag.

“This is the season the viscount intends to find a wife,” Lady Violet Bridgerton proclaims at the first ball of the season. The eligible ladies of the ton swoon, making their way over to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he fills his dance card. But of course, Anthony falls for the one woman he can’t seem to charm. He is betrothed to the younger Sharma sister, Edwina — his perfect match on paper and the diamond of the season. But his true feelings lie with the elder Sharma sister, Kate (Simone Ashley).

Although predictable, the star-crossed lovers plot that season two follows is fun to watch. The thing I had trouble with was figuring out why both Sharma sisters were swooning over Anthony. His character is undoubtedly more developed in the books but on-screen his “putting on a brave face for his family, self-sacrificing, head-of-the household” act fell flat. It’s frustrating to watch so many feelings hurt over his continuous and unnecessary need to uphold the family name. Bailey’s acting was adequate, but he didn’t have much to work with considering Anthony’s lack of emotional depth the entire season.

“Anthony and Kate had so much chemistry which made the second season so fun to watch,” UO sophomore Jillian Dixon said. “I feel like there were more romantic stakes involved in their love story than Daphne and Simon’s.”

The Bridgertons and Sharmas were fun to watch, but the Featheringtons were the true highlight of the season. Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) was exposed to the audience as Lady Whistledown, the gossip pamphlet publisher, at the end of season one. Her fearlessness in season two is invigorating to watch, and viewers really start to see her come into her character when she’s using her wallflower status to eavesdrop on gossip. With Phillipa off and wed, Prudence (Bessie Carter) is cast into many schemes to land her in an engagement. Carter is a hoot to watch and a necessary break from the oh-so-intense Bridgerton and Sharma love triangle.

“I like how they highlighted background characters a little more, like Eloise and her brother in art school,” said UO sophomore Avery Scott. “I also like how they showed the queen a little more and how vulnerable she was when it comes to the king.”

In comparison to season one, season two of “Bridgerton” is much more composed. Daphne and Simon’s love story doubled down on the sexual scenes, and the costumes tried harder to be era-appropriate. Season two partly drops the period piece act, opting for more flattering hairstyles and dresses. The cast radiates dewy skin, bright evening gowns and face-framing haircuts making all the difference when it comes to the aesthetics of the show.

The first half of season two was definitely more fun to watch than the latter, with episode four, “Victory,” being a personal favorite of mine. The Edwina, Kate and Anthony love triangle is at its peak, creating palpable tension on screen. Daphne returns to offer Anthony advice on his courting rituals and the Bridgertons host a ball at their country estate. Awkwardness ensues in the later half of the season, when the love triangle plays out and feelings are hurt.

To Shonda Rhimes, the mastermind behind “Bridgerton,” season two’s success is just one of a lifetime of wins. The Guardian calls Rhimes "Netflix Royalty", saying that everything she does turns to gold. The cast cites a comfortable filming experience, even during the more intense scenes. Intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot returned from season one and worked the cast through the sex scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ashley states, “[the cast] couldn’t have done it without her. She made sure we were safe. She made sure we were comfortable and confident, that we felt heard, that there was an easy window of communication.”

If you’re a serious film buff or a rom-com hater, I wouldn’t recommend this show. But at the same time, I feel like “Bridgerton” has something for everyone. The romance is an obvious draw, but there are also valuable subplots about 19th-century female empowerment. The cast of “Bridgerton” is diverse and body inclusive, and the show throws in enough humor not to take itself too seriously. Viewers don’t even have to watch the first season to understand the second. If you’re looking for a goofy, fun show to watch with an extremely attractive cast, give “Bridgerton” season two a go.