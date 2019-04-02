Billie Eilish has become a household name.
Over the span of a couple years, singer-songwriter Eilish has skyrocketed her career from making music in her bedroom with her brother to being one of the biggest artists in the world. After signing to Interscope records in 2018, and with over 16 million Instagram followers and 33 million Spotify monthly listeners, Eilish has become an icon at only 17 years old.
Eilish was born and raised in Los Angeles to a family of musicians and actors. Her brother, Finneas O’Connell, was an inspiration to her musical career, and the two have written many of her songs together. O’Connell also has a successful solo career.
Eilish does not have an extensive discography yet; in fact, she’s pretty much just getting started. In 2017, she released her first EP, “Don’t Smile At Me.” It was nine tracks of confident alt-pop. Most of the songs are honest ballads in which she usually refers to specific events in her life (except for “Bellyache,” which is a fictional story about Eilish being a serial killer).
“When We All Fall Asleep” has similar elements to “Don’t Smile at Me,”but is much darker. The album cover itself will tell you that. It shows a dark room, with Eilish at the end of a bed dressed in all white — a demonic look on her face and her eyes completely whited out.
Visuals are a big deal for Eilish. From her oversized, designer streetwear fashion style to her Instagram account to her music videos, the visual element of a Billie Eilish project is crucial.
Eilish has synesthesia that links together different senses in her body. When she hears music, she sees it too.
For the album release, Eilish wanted to bring people into her world. She created “The Billie Eilish Experience,” or what she describes as a self-curated museum/exhibit that premiered the night of the album drop.
Each room was dedicated to a different song from the album, enveloping guests into an all-senses experience to understand the album from Eilish’s perspective. A foam pit, a room filled with pillows and a room of puppies were a few of the things guests could find. The exhibit opening was attended by artists and other celebrities like JID, 6lack, Heidi Klum and Jessie Reyez, among others.
There seems to be a bit of a contrast between who Eilish is when she sings and her personality outside of her work.
If you only listened to her music and knew nothing else, you would think Eilish is an extremely sad, soft spoken, kind of spooky girl. But her speaking voice, body language and humor show that there is more to the singer.
The album opens up with “!!!!!!!,” a 14-second audio clip of Eilish taking out her Invisalign and then joking around with her brother. She says, “I have taken out my Invisalign and this is the album.” The two laugh and then it jumps right into the album’s first song, “Bad Guy,” a track about Eilish feeling submissive in a relationship.
The album goes to the next song, “Xanny,” which is about Eilish being the only sober one at a party. As a 17-year-old surrounded by older friends in the music industry, this is something she experiences often.
Eilish experiences night terrors frequently, which plays into the theme of sleep and nightmares on the album. “Bury a Friend” is from the perspective of the monster under her bed. She reveals she is the monster under her bed and her own worst enemy.
The music on the album is haunting yet beautiful; Eilish is vulnerable, telling hard truths about her life and her past, while remaining confident and bold.
Though the album is only 42 minutes long, Eilish gets a lot across in that time. She puts herself out there and lets the world know that she’s a force to be reckoned with.