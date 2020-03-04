On the corner of Springfield’s Fourth and Main St. sits a humble space whose food, service and decor are a refreshing mix of a rustic, homey atmosphere with the fare of a popularized cuisine.
LOVELY, run by Springfield natives Josh Matthews and Sarah Adler, has opened its door for patrons to enjoy their take on New American fare, a kind of American food that takes influences from other cuisines to be its own unique fusion cuisine. Though this type of fare is popular throughout the Pacific Northwest, most notably known via Portland establishments such as Tasty n Daughters and Coquine, LOVELY offers its own approachable spin on the fusion cuisine with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.
The restaurant's overall food selection is decent: the food is filling, of great value and can accommodate a wide range of dietary restrictions, including vegetarian, vegan and allergens. Current offerings are all fairly inexpensive, with most items being between $5 and $9, including toast, quinoa bowls, soup, salad, coffee tea, juices as well as beer and wine.
The most intriguing menu items are the share plates: the snack platter is comprised of homemade and locally sourced pickles, cheeses, fruits, nuts and meats. The quinoa bowls and different types of toast are all classic fare, but they lack something that would make it truly unique. But for now, the solution is ordering more items.
The avocado toast was exponentially better eaten alongside the pickle plate, specifically the beet-pickled onions. A missed opportunity is being able to order specific types of pickles on the side, since they are a satisfying accompaniment to other dishes.
Walking into the restaurant, the space is grounded, neutral toned and surprisingly wide. The front counter and a majority of the seats and tables are low and the overall decor is a mix of colorful, rustic homestyle against minimal and functional spacing. There’s a record player in the back of the restaurant, usually playing jazz, folk or light pop, adding to the rooms relaxing atmosphere.
The menus are tastefully formatted with items to change seasonally. They include a section that gives kudos to their local ingredient providers. It’s a surprisingly sweet gesture, reinforcing how the eatery’s mission is to connect with its community.
The counter has a custom tiling of the shop’s logo and name on the side, its low height allowing it to be accessible for small children or those in wheelchairs. The openness is more than enough to suffice for adequate movement of wheelchairs or rambunctious children running around. Even to encourage children (or perhaps to potentially help Adler and Matthews with their own child, Zane) there is a large bag of children’s toys by the bussing station.
Look to the wall behind the counter you’ll see a giant roll of brown paper with Adler’s handwritten names and descriptors of daily specials, the days I went including fish soup, veggie soup, “new” veggie soup (the soup option that came about because original veggie soup sold out) and bok choy salad.
The restaurant, aside from promoting healthy, local food options, places a considerable emphasis on sustainability and lessening their environmental footprint. Some of the to-go packaging the restaurant uses is compostable, while sometimes they forego serving on a plate for wax paper.
When I was there the other day, I overheard a worker from a nearby business exclaim to Matthews that he was addicted to LOVELY’s green smoothie and in for his second glass of the day. The eatery is already on its path to becoming a Springfield staple.