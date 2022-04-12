Hardcore Red Hot Chili Peppers fans can rejoice. The funk-rock group recently released their first album in six years — and first album featuring the band’s original guitarist, John Frusciante, in 16 years — titled “Unlimited Love.”

The latest release has 17 tracks in just over an hour of music, with the same funk-rock style fans know and love. Trying — in a mostly successful way— to bring an old style into a new era, “Unlimited Love'' seeks to demonstrate the chemistry that made them famous with the founding members reunited once more.

Frusciante first left the band in the early 1990s, after an inability to cope with the commercial success of “Blood Sugar Sex Magik,” and returned in the late 1990s after recovering from a drug addiction. The guitarist left again after the “Stadium Aracadium” release in 2006 to focus on his solo career and was replaced by Josh Klinghoffer. Frusciante rejoined the RHCP in 2019.

“Unlimited Love” is most successful at capturing the original chemistry of the band — something a lot of fans have missed on the last few albums. RHCP are known for their funk-rock sound, with Flea’s epic and irreplaceable slap bass, walking lines and an almost laid back (yet powerful) drum beat from Chad Smith. The sounds blend smoothly with Frusciante’s subtle guitar licks and strumming — or in-your-face distorted rock chords.

The grungy album opener “Black Summer” — also a single for the album — is arguably “Unlimited Love’s” best song. It begins quietly with subtle strumming and licks from Frusciante and a shuffle beat. The chorus picks up the energy, with distorted guitar forcing you to headbang and vocalist Anthony Kiedis belting “It’s been a long time since I made a new friend / waitin’ on another black summer to end.”

Kiedis’s vocals throughout the song are likely describing the Australian wildfires in late 2019 through January 2020; Flea is an Australian-American musician.

The song is reminiscnet of the sound that made the band successful with “Blood Sugar Sex Magik” and “Californication.” It has a grungy rock sound that makes you move to the beat, thanks to a unique sound that fuses Chad Smith’s strong drums with Flea’s bass talent, Frusciante’s simple but impactful solos. The song “Black Summer” sounds like the Seattle grunge sound met a more laid-back, happy California rock.

But most importantly, with Frusciante back on guitar, the band sounds most like its original self. Even if grunge-like music isn’t their normal style, the headbanging energy of the album helps remind you why the band got famous in the first place. It’s a blend of instrumentals and vocals that feels authentic to an evolved version of the classic RHCP sound.

Another song that successfully brings back the band’s original style is “Poster Child,” which was also a single for the album. The song has a funky groove, with Flea’s popping bass line and some funk guitar — Frusicante takes advantage of the wah pedal in cool and effective ways.

There are also some quiet bongos, or another form of hand drum, on the song, adding to the funky feel.

Throughout the verses, Kiediss almost raps — or at the very least sings with spoken word. The lyrics include countless references to famous musicians and bands from the past, such as Led Zeppelin, Thin Lizzy and the Ramones. The almost rap-rock style is a strong part of the RHCP sound, as Kiedis was inspired to sing by old hip-hop artists like the The Sugarhill Gang and Grandmaster Flash.

Despite songs like “Black Summer” and “Poster Child” effectively tapping into the core energy of the band, the album as a whole feels like the band is attempting to evolve by going backwards. The album is a bit lacking in innovation — many of the songs sound just like it’s music from the 1990s. This can be a plus if that’s what you’re looking for.

There are a couple songs on the album that will cause you to raise an eyebrow, such as “Not the One.” The song is a soothing piano ballad, with Frusiante’s guitar sounding like a calming flute. Chad Smith’s drumming reminds you that it is the RHCP playing the song — bringing the energy of the band into a peaceful ballad. A peaceful song like this is a bit out of character for the band, but it was done well.

For any fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers — or fans of rock in general — “Unlimited Love” is certainly worth a listen. It will have you head banging and grooving to some funk-rock sounds. Not to mention having Frusciante back is like a breath of fresh air for RHCP fans.

Put on your headphones, and prepare for the familiar funk-rock to make you move with the groove.