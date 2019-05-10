FYGU Fest will be held this Saturday, May 11, at the Matthew Knight Arena. On FYGU Fest’s website, you can register for a free ticket to the festival, and all you need to attend is your confirmation email and a valid UO student I.D. FYG, or Find Your Grind, is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering students experiences and opportunities within music and technology. FYGU is centered around creating festivals on student campuses to connect students with musicians and give them the opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and see some of their favorite artists.
The FYGU Fest is sponsored by Amazon Prime Student, so if you are a prime member, you are eligible to be one of the 300 students chosen on a first come, first serve basis to get entrance into the Prime Student Viewing Area. Yellow wristbands will be handed out at the entrance, and all you need to get a wristband is to show is proof that you are an Amazon Prime member.
The festival will include performances from rapper Lil Yachty, R&B singer Blackbear, pop rock band Half the Animal and hip-hop musician Malachi. Lil Yachty, the Georgia-born rapper gained traction when he collaborated with musician DRAM to create the summertime hit, “Broccoli,” as well as releasing his debut mixtape “Lil Boat” in 2016. Musician Blackbear has had numerous hit singles like “do re mi” and “Idfc.”
In addition to these killer live performances, FYGU is holding an eSports tournament throughout the day, as well as music business panels, a live music battle and a glimpse into some new and interesting technology. You also can download the FYG app or go to fygufest.com to check out the festival schedule and get extra information.
All the excitement starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. on Saturday night.