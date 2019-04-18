Damsels, Divas and Dames will be taking the Hult Center stage on April 20 for their 20th anniversary show. This year they are bringing an extended director’s cut that is full of exciting guest appearances, bonus acts and tons of new surprises.
The event has been raising money to benefit local Oregon organization HIV Alliance since its inception. The HIV Alliance actively assists those living with HIV and conducts education programs for adults and children on HIV infection prevention across 13 Oregon counties with three major offices in Oregon.
The show began with just six cast members, each performing multiple acts. It has now grown into a multi-act event including singers, drag performers, dance numbers and special guests.
“The first year we were a small event that sold only 100 tickets, but we picked it back up and worked really hard — and it’s a success,” said show producer and performer Bill Sullivan.
Over the years, the show has continuously evolved, growing in size and creativity. Some years featured fun themes like Wizard of Oz and Hairspray; Damsels, Divas and Dames has never stuck to the same formula. “We’ve managed to step out of the box of just drag and try a little of this and a little of that,” Sullivan said.
Some years they have included drag kings, talented singers and even improv crews. All performers are LGBTQ community advocates and allies that support the cause.
This event is the longest running event to perform annually on the Hult Center stage. The HIV Alliance started in Eugene in 1994 and has been a large part of the city’s progression ever since. Though they’ve grown across many counties, they’ve had an office located in Eugene for 25 years that has provided a safe space for those who live with HIV.
Over the years, Damsels, Divas and Dames has raised money in the 6-digit range for HIV Alliance with ticket sales always booming. “We’ve even sold out two shows,” Sullivan said. “We never thought that would happen.”
This year they have brought back performers that were involved in the show in the beginning as a kind of nostalgic return to the stage. Many of the performers are coming from all across Oregon — and even some from across the United States — to be a part of the event.
The money raised goes to benefit the HIV Alliance’s client services, which assists their clients with medical expenses, pet care, utilities and more. It also goes to help fund HIV prevention services, such as needle exchanges and youth and adult education programs. The event has grown and flourished for all these years due to the dedicated performers and staff, “It is passion and drive for the cause that brings back the audience and the performers,” Sullivan said.
This year the show is at the Hult Center on April 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $35 with a $5 discount for students with ID.
“That’s why I’ve done it all these years, to see the check that is written to HIV Alliance at the end. It makes all the hard work so worth it.” Sullivan said.