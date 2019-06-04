After a period of static, the 2019 Bumbershoot lineup has finally been released early Monday, June 3. Taking place at the Seattle Center every Labor Day Weekend, the international arts and music festival withheld the release for seemingly longer than usual this year, ramping up anticipation. Per usual, the lineup was built to meet high expectations.
With headliners like Tyler, the Creator, The Lumineers, Hippie Sabotage and Taking Back Sunday, the cultural celebration that boasts live music, comedy, theater, film, visual arts and dance performance is giving a nod to their goal of cultural relevance. Music artists Snow Tha Product, Louis the Child and Jai Wolf are also joining the lineup.
Aside from the musical list, comedians like Neal Brennan, Ian Karmel and Jak Knight will be at the festival as well.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, June 5, with 3-Day General Admission tickets costing $220.
Here’s the full lineup:
The Lumineers, Tyler, the Creator, Rezz, Louis the Child
H.E.R., Jai Wolf, LP, Taking Back Sunday
Hippie Sabotage, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alina Baraz, Summer Walker
Clairo, Rival Sons, Bob Moses, Snow Tha Product, Reignwolf
A R I Z O N A, Alec Benjamin, SOB X RBE, Gallant, Bryce Vine, Sol, Coin
Bea Miller, The Midnight, Matt Maeson, Kiana Ledé, Two Feet, Pink Sweat$
Donna Missal, Flora Cash, Madison Beer, The Dip, The Aces, Nothing, Nowhere.
Manatee Commune, Kolars, Shaed, Half-Alive, Morgxn, Ryland James
Y La Bamba, Alex Lahey, Jasiah, The Blue Stones, DJ Scheme, Evan Konrad
Jagwar Twin, School of Rock Seattle, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Tourist Company, Emily Rowed
Art D’ecco, Alex Cade, Fuzz Mutt, I///U, Baja Boy, Laza, Tracksuit Wedding, L.A. Edwards
USC Events Silent Disco