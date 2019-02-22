On Feb. 23, the Womxn of Color Coalition will be hosting its second annual Body Positive Fashion Show in the Global Scholars Hall, Great Room from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fashion show is in collaboration with the University of Oregon Counseling Center and All Sizes Fit – the university’s positive body image campaign.
The WOCC advertised its need for models on social media and fliers; the hope was to get a wide range of participants through a body positive styled campaign. There was no audition process for the show so that potential participants were not excluded.
Guests will be able to sit down and enjoy watching models of all shapes and sizes strut down the runway in three different categories of clothing. The fashionistas will wear their own clothing in the show — instead being assigned outfits — to ensure the most comfortability.
“Guests can look forward to a lot of confident women and men walking down the runway,” said Natalie Perez, the public relations specialist for the WOCC.
The show will be a fun way to celebrate fashion and inclusion on campus. “The WOCC is very focused on sharing different people of walks of life coming together and creating community,” said Perez.