This podcast is best listened to with headphones.

The Emerald ASMR Podcast is a part of the Emerald ASMR Network. In our first and only episode for April Fools’ Day, Photo Editor Sarah Northrop sits down (ASMRY-ly) with Emerald photographer Dana Sparks to whisper, tap and drop things... but in an ASMR fashion. This podcast includes close-up whispering throughout, tapping, rolling objects, unscrewing lids and more.

What is ASMR” (National Sleep Foundation)

Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast.

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

Photojournalist and Sex and Relationships columnist

Dana is a photojournalist specializing in long-format storytelling — particularly regarding gender and social justice topics. She is the Daily Emerald Sex and Relationships columnist. This is her third year at the Emerald.

Podcast Editor

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

