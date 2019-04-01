This podcast is best listened to with headphones.
The Emerald ASMR Podcast is a part of the Emerald ASMR Network. In our first and only episode for April Fools’ Day, Photo Editor Sarah Northrop sits down (ASMRY-ly) with Emerald photographer Dana Sparks to whisper, tap and drop things... but in an ASMR fashion. This podcast includes close-up whispering throughout, tapping, rolling objects, unscrewing lids and more.
“What is ASMR” (National Sleep Foundation)
Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast.