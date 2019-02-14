Love — as both a feeling and a concept — has always been present in songwriting. For Valentine’s Day, here’s a handful of songs that celebrate, acknowledge and relish in that ubiquitous human experience.
“Untitled Love Song” — Angels of Light
In the early ‘80s, Michael Gira was crafting brutal noise rock as the frontman of his original musical project, Swans. His later work with the band, Angels of Light, is a far cry from those abrasive experimentations. On “Untitled Love Song,” Gira sings softly over light acoustic instrumentation. While his lyrics remain somewhat cryptic, a warm sentimentality manages to break through.
“This Must Be Love” — Phil Collins
Phil Collins made a seamless transition into pop music with his debut solo record “Face Value” — now an absolute classic. “This Must Be Love,” the album’s second track, documents the intensity of the feelings of love and infatuation that come with the beginning of a relationship. “The things you do to me / You’re everything I could ever dreamed you’d be,” Collins sings. He would later divorce the woman that this song is likely about. But hey, it’s better to have loved and lost, right?
"Something About Us” — Daft Punk
“Something About Us” acts as a smooth break from the upbeat club hits on Daft Punk’s landmark sophomore album, “Discovery.” The French house duo slows the tempo down to a lounge setting, taking advantage of both a smooth electric piano and a tight rhythm section. On top of this simplistic and sensual production, the song’s lyrics hint at the shared intimacy and ambiguous fate of two unnamed lovers: “I need you more than anything in my life / I want you more than anyone in my life.” Like many other Daft Punk tracks, it’s an example of pop music perfection.