“May you be in heaven an hour before the devil knows you're dead.” This Irish proverb, filled with superstition and humor, hangs as a charm inside a place that keeps tradition and culture alive here in Eugene: The Pint Pot Public House. They serve authentic Irish dishes such as Shepherd’s Pie, Butcher smoked pork chop, Irish breakfast that includes scotch eggs, blood sausage and corned beef as well as drinks — including a full bar of whiskey and English beers. From March 17th to the 18th, they’ll be celebrating their sixth annual St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Celebration which will feature live bands, Celtic dancers, bagpipers, food and drinks.

Justin Walker, the owner of Pint Pot, opened the restaurant in 2014, starting with just a small room, a few tables and a back wall that shelved about 100 whiskies. “This is always what I’ve wanted to do,” Walker said, mentioning his European roots and love of Irish and Scottish pubs which inspired him to open up the place. He searched for some of the popular whiskeys from Europe, Asia and Bourbon style whiskey from the U.S., having his own guide book on how each whiskey varies in flavor, color, texture, consistency and rarity.

The pub now serves over 300 whiskies, thanks to expansions of the building throughout the years. The back walls now look like old library shelves that you need a sliding ladder to reach. It also serves one of the best Guinness on tap, offering a traditional way of pouring the pint, filling the cup up about three quarters and letting it sit for a couple of minutes before filling up the rest.

“All different walks of life come through here,” Alicia Travis said, who's been bartending at the Pint Pot for years. She says the place is in a unique spot, with a lot of foot traffic and businesses all around. Travis treats everyone that comes in like a local and has good knowledge about Eugene and drinks that fit your palate.

Come on St. Patrick's Day, they'll be celebrating the holiday at their pub, closing a whole block on East 17th Avenue, between Oak Street and Pearl. The event will include: a fundraiser by Celtic dancers from Corvallis, raising money for their high school; Pipes and Drums Brigade, raising money for local firefighters, $1 for every Guinness sold; different bands playing inside and outside every two hours; face painting for kids and adults, and so much more happening through the two days. Tickets are on sale now for $8 in advance and $9 at the door. The event will start at noon and finish at around midnight on both days.

Even if you're not into the pub scene, Walker also owns a sports bar called the Webfoot. They will still be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a different cocktail menu, having a variety of local draft beers and green cocktails to celebrate the holiday.

So whether you come to celebrate the Irish festivities for St. Patrick's Day, or are seeking some old-fashioned style pub, come check out the Pint Pot; a place that welcomes anyone who enjoys a pint with a whiskey chaser. Slainte Mhath! Good health and good times to you all, happy St. Patrick’s Day.