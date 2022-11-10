“Now open,” reads the big red sign outside of the newly established restaurant Pig & Turnip. I pass it on my walk to and from campus every day, and it’s always piqued my curiosity. If there’s one thing I can’t resist, it’s a newly-opened local restaurant.

Pig & Turnip is one of Eugene’s newest restaurants, located on Franklin Blvd. The restaurant opened on June 23 and it’s come a long way since starting as a food cart in 2015. Complete with a full bar, cocktail menu, and a list of draft beers, this restaurant has everything you could ask for.

Pig & Turnip’s menu is a beer lover’s dream, filled with Bavarian pretzels, bratwursts, burgers, and hand-made schnitzels, which are breaded and fried thin slices of meat. If it’s a pretzel you’re craving, there are plenty of options to choose from. Order a pretzel with bacon and bleu cheese or go with the chef’s choice, which comes with three different hand-made mustards. Add a beer and you’ve some of the best pairing dishes to choose from.

“We do German-ish food,” owner Natalie Sheild said. “A lot of traditional German dishes with a fun American twist, so German-American.”

I ordered a pretzel with house mustard, which came with a side of pickles and pickled onions. Pig & Turnip could have reused my plate because I left no crumbs. The pretzel was so tasty and paired beautifully with the house mustard and sides. The only thing that could have made my meal better was a nice beer to sip alongside my pretzel.

“Our schnitzel is very popular,” Sheild said. “It’s probably one of our most signature dishes along with our pretzels.” Pig & Turnip also proudly supports local businesses like McDonald Wholesale, Pretzel Joe’s and many others by using their products in the kitchen and on their menu. Engaging with the local community is very important to Sheild.

The environment was fun with bright yellow chairs and fun geometric shapes on the bar, giving the restaurant a clean and sleek look overall.

“We just want to be that space where people come to have fun, hang out and laugh,” Sheild said when asked about future goals for the establishment. “We’re really excited to start doing more community events.”

The next event people can look forward to is on Nov. 14, which is National Pickle Day. Customers can expect pickle dishes, pickle drinks and a free pickle Christmas tree ornament with every purchase. As a pickle lover myself, I’ll definitely be stopping by.

I encourage everyone to stop by this restaurant and give it a try. Grab a beer, order a pretzel with a side of fondue fries and enjoy!

Pig & Turnip is located at 1861 Franklin Blvd. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. More details can be found at Pigandturnip.com.