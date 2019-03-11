084A0280.jpg

Young the Giant performs "Oblivion." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 Sarah Northrop
084A0149.jpg

Vocalist Sameer Gadhia dances with the mic stand during "Oblivion." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0210.jpg

Vocalist Sameer Gadhia brings funky and striking dance moves to the stage at the McDonald Theatre. Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0249.jpg

The five members of Young the Giant rock out to "Oblivion." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0329.jpg

Vocalist Sameer Gadhia sings "Oblivion." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0367.jpg

Young the Giant gets close to the edge of the stage during "Something to Believe In." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0411.jpg

Guitarist Jacob Tilley plays the riff of "Something to Belive In." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0437.jpg

Young the Giant performs "Something to Believe In." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0441.jpg

Drummer François Comtois pounds out a beat. Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0466.jpg

Vocalist Sameer Gadhia sings out at the crowd. Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0503.jpg

Vocalist Sameer Gadhia grabs a tambourine as the band plays "Something to Believe In." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0540.jpg

Guitarist Eric Cannata plays a riff for "Something to Believe In." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0556.jpg

Vocalist Sameer Gadhia claps to "Heat of the Summer." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0651.jpg

Guitarist Jacob Tilley (left) and bassist Payam Doostzadeh (right) jam together on stage. Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0624.jpg

Fans in the front row smile and closely watch Young the Giant. Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0689.jpg

Bassist Payam Doostzadeh focuses on his playing. Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0756.jpg

A fan waves a lighter along to "Firelight." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0758.jpg

Fans wave their phones to the hook of "Firelight." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0796.jpg

Vocalist Sameer Gadhia sings "Cough Syrup" as fans wave their arms. Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0808.jpg

The crowd waves its arms to "Cough Syrup." Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0816.jpg

Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0837.jpg

Vocalist Sameer Gadhia dons a glittery jacket for the shows four-song encore. Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
084A0895.jpg

With the Eugene stop being the last of the band's tour, Young the Giant bows with their tour crew at the shows conclusion. Five-piece rock band Young the Giant sold-out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

