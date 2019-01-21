+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.Eearz-1.jpg

Eearz kicks off night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.Eearz-2.jpg

Eearz kicks off night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.Kamaiyah-1.jpg

Kamaiyah performs as the second opening act of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.Kamaiyah-2.jpg

Kamaiyah performs as the second opening act of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.Mozzy-1.jpg

Mozzy performs as the third opening act of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.Mozzy-2.jpg

Mozzy performs as the third opening act of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-1.jpg

YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-2.jpg

YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-3.jpg

YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-4.jpg

YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-5.jpg

YG does his dance to the enjoyment of the crowd. YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-6.jpg

YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-7.jpg

YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-8.jpg

YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-9.jpg

YG shows love to the crowd. YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-10.jpg

YG makes sure everyone gets attention as he shouts out the people in the upper level of the Roseland Theater. YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-11.jpg

YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-12.jpg

YG is shocked as someone threw their phone on stage to be signed by the rapper. YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-13.jpg

YG performs a heartfelt unreleased song following a moment of silence for his fallen friends. YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-14.jpg

YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
+20 
2019.01.19.EMG.HMW.YG-15.jpg

YG sells out night one of the 'Stay Dangerous' tour at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)

Tags

Photographer

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate