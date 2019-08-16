2019.EMG.HMW.WizKhalifaFrenchMontana-1.jpg

Rap group 'OSBS' starts off the night for the 'Decent Exposure' tour. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
Chevy Woods starts off the night for the 'Decent Exposure' tour. French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
Jack Harlow opens for the 'Decent Exposure' tour. French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
Moneybagg Yo opens for the 'Decent Exposure' tour. French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
Moneybagg Yo opens for the 'Decent Exposure' tour. French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
Moneybagg Yo opens for the 'Decent Exposure' tour. French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
French Montana performs before Wiz Khalifa closes out the show. French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
The spotlight beams on to French Montana as he performs. French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
Wiz Khalifa closes out the last stop of the 'Decent Exposure' tour. French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
Wiz Khalifa can't help but share his infectious smile as he performs. French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
Wiz Khalifa takes a moment to salute the crowd. French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
Wiz Khalifa shoots a smoke gun into the crowd. French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)
French Montana and Wiz Khalifa bring the 'Decent Exposure' tour to the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash. on August 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald.)

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward